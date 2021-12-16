ASL Successfully Held "ASL Innovation 2021" Webinar





ASL has launched ASL Marketplace, a new cloud-based comprehensive online platform, that integrates application development (App), cybersecurity (Sec) and omni-channel managed services (Ops) into an unique "Unified Technology Services", providing a complete one-stop as a Service solution to meet customers' varied needs.





Mr. Dominic Shih, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of ASL, speaks designing a series of cloud native as a Service solutions and the core platforms which serves as the Group's backbone in technical developments.





Ms. Teresa Lau, Senior Vice President of ASL, presents the Group's new set of marketing strategies and future developments assisting customer with easy IT operation management, as well as improving their economic efficiency and business development scalability.





Linus Lai, Vice President of the Asia/Pacific Software and Services Research Group of International Data Corporation ("IDC"), shares his insights on as a Service market prospect.



