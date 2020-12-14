ASSA ABLOY's award-winning design redefines commercial door hardware

Exemplary designs prioritize functionality, appeal, and value at ASSA ABLOY. The Group is setting the bar for hardware that gives commercial designers an unprecedented range of options.

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY's ambitious growth strategy is rooted in an uncompromising commitment to delivering new and innovative products. The Group has been investing in research and development. Its ten design centers across Asia Pacific are driving innovation across its flagship products, including security locks, fire doors, architectural hardware, and smart solutions.

Driven by design-to-value

"Our industrial design is dictated by a design-to-value approach," says Henry Lee, industrial design director at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions APAC. "We are dedicated to building the best possible solutions for our customers. Our top priority always remains to deliver products that provide the greatest total value over their entire life cycle."

Adds Lee, "Our product management teams also ensure that each range is consistent, true to our brand promise, and upholds ASSA ABLOY's unwavering quality guarantee."

The 2020 Good Design Award

The success of ASSA ABLOY's design-to-value approach and seamless product development is evident in its award-winning Lockwood Brass Core range of commercial door handles. The leading brand recently won the 2020 Good Design Award, one of Australia's most prestigious awards for design and innovation. Launched in October 2019, the range comprises 24 stylish designs that break the commercial door hardware paradigm. Hardware for commercial spaces like schools, public buildings, and care facilities typically prioritize function and compliance over style.

Malila Gabuardi, product manager from ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Australia shares, "The Lockwood Brass Core range now empowers architects to align door levers with architectural intent to create attractive, inclusive spaces that optimize user experience. In addition to its sleek, timeless designs, the range has one of the largest selections of AS1428.1 compliant levers for access and mobility standards in Australia."

Lauded by architects for its refreshing variety of designs, the lucrative range has already secured several high profile projects, including more than 2,700 doors across the Queen & Collins office project in Melbourne, a retirement and aged care facility in Mount Eliza, The Ribbon Hotel in Sydney, and The Mutual Bank's new head office in East Maitland. A further 5,000 doors are currently in the pipeline.

The award-winning Lockwood Brass Core range is a testament to ASSA ABLOY's commitment to creating energy-efficient products that create uncompromising value for customers.