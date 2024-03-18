Assertive Yield Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer: Priti Powell, Formerly With the Trade Desk

—

Assertive Yield welcomes Priti Powell as its new Chief Strategy

Officer (CSO), effective immediately. In her role, Priti will spearhead the company's go-to-market strategy. Her responsibilities include identifying opportunities to accelerate growth and profitability while optimizing business performance.

Nils Lind, Founder, and CEO of Assertive Yield, stated: “As we remain dedicated to empowering publishers to innovate and drive revenue growth, Priti will help us maintain our momentum globally. With Priti’s experience working cross-functionally and taking ownership of commercial strategy, we're confident she'll drive future growth, and provide strategic guidance on our product pipeline.”

Priti added, "I’m proud to be part of an outstanding team of ad tech experts and engineering leaders delivering cutting-edge tech. I am thrilled to be part of shaping the future of our company, and eager to work alongside our team to create additional value for our publishers."

As a senior executive, Ms. Powell has deep experience in the areas of go-to-market strategy, publisher development, client success, marketing, and communications, primarily in the ad tech and consulting industries. Priti's career is distinguished by her leadership roles at organizations including The Trade Desk, OpenWeb, PubMatic, and PwC. With versatile experience within the Ad Tech ecosystem, particularly as the former Global Head of OpenWrap at PubMatic, leading Customer Success at OpenWeb and driving growth for TTD’s OpenPath and UID2 solutions, she brings a wealth of knowledge in assisting Assertive Yield’s publisher community in navigating today's evolving market.

Assertive Yield's appointment of Priti coincides with significant growth, with profits doubling annually for three consecutive years. Sherzod Rizaev, COO, emphasized the company's commitment to innovative AI-driven monetization tools, stating, "Priti's appointment reaffirms our dedication to investing in team members and resources to continue empowering publishers for success in today's evolving landscape."

To learn more about Priti Powell, visit her online profile or schedule a call.

About Assertive Yield

Assertive Yield stands as a global leader in empowering publishers, SSPs and Ad Networks to maximize their revenue potential. Our suite of solutions, including Yield Manager, Yield Intelligence, and Yield Optimization, leverages AI and powerful scripts to offer comprehensive data from all revenue sources, enabling publishers to enhance both revenue and user experiences.

With advanced AI-driven features such as real-time revenue predictions, dynamic pricing flooring, AI layouts, Web Ad Mediation, and A/B/n testing, they provide an all-encompassing platform for publishers' monetization strategies. Distinguished clients, including LADbible, Content IQ, GumGum, benefit from Assertive Yield's services, with over 250 bidders monitored, encompassing more than 20 trillion data points for 300+ active users globally. For more information, please visit www.assertiveyield.com.



