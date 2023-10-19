Assertive Yield's Q3'23 Industry Insights Report Unveils Key Trends Reshaping Programmatic Advertising Landscape

—

Assertive Yield, the leading revenue management platform for publishers, has just released its AY Industry Insights Report for Q3'23.

“The release of our latest report not only showcases our dedication to providing unparalleled benchmarking but also delivers expert industry analysis of the highest caliber.” Nils Lind, the Founder & CEO of Assertive Yield, at the forefront of revenue optimization solutions, harnessing the power of AI and machine learning to empower publishers with next-gen ad revenue optimization solutions.

In the "2023 Programmatic Market Outlook - Q3 Analysis" video, also included in the Report, Nils Lind shared his insightful perspective on the emerging trends for Q4. He noted that, although Q3 fell below the five-year averages, there is a slight encouraging trend of narrowing gaps between months. Nonetheless, the outlook for Q4 remains somewhat underwhelming, particularly due to the resurgence of offline spending. Lind's expertise and insights continue to be invaluable in guiding the industry forward.

Key Highlights from the Q3'23 Industry Insights Report:

Quarter-to-Quarter Historical Data: The report presents quarter-to-quarter historical data, showing a 9% drop in the AY's Global Ad Revenue Index in 2022, compared to a 6.35% drop this year. While the decline started from a lower position, this data illustrates a changing landscape.



Trends in SSPs (Sell-Side-Platforms) and DSPs (Demand-Side Platforms): The report provides a comprehensive examination of trends in the SSPs and DSPs landscape. Notably, it highlights the rise of specialized SSPs that excel in performance and outlines emerging players.

Operational System Growth: iOS CPMs, while still lower than Android's, are steadily catching up in preparation for the impending "cookie apocalypse". Android devices, primarily using Chrome as their browser, experienced a significant 3.98% increase in CPM rates (Q3). Meanwhile, iOS devices saw approximately 5.31% in CPM rates during the same period.

Made For Advertisement: MFA websites comprise about 15% of all ad impressions annually, leading to approximately $13 billion in media waste each year, prompting agencies and ad tech vendors to seek solutions and partnerships to combat this problem.

SSPs and Reselling: it's the year of strong demand coming from SSPs outside of the known tier 1 SSPs. They explore what changes can be expected from this significant rise of SSPs - who are mainly reselling through their platforms.

AI Solutions in Programmatic Landscape: The report underlines the maturation of the programmatic industry, with publishers embracing AI-based solutions for optimization. The shift towards AI header bidding solutions reflects publishers' commitment to securing a larger share of advertising revenues while providing advertisers with improved ROI in programmatic deals.

AMP's Decline: Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) technology is experiencing a rapid decline, with publishers focusing on generating more monetizable sessions.

Traffic Quality, More Efficiency: a significant transformation in the dynamics between SSPs, DSPs, and publishers. DSPs, including major players like DV 360, are now demanding reduced traffic and prequalification to avoid throttling or disconnection, signaling a growing trend toward optimization. How publishers are adapting to this shift can be explored further in the report.

The Cookie Apocalypse and Sustainability: The report delves into the impending transition away from cookies and the efforts towards a greener ad tech ecosystem. It discusses the challenges and uncertainties surrounding the shift in data sources and the impact of privacy regulations on CPMs.

Assertive Yield is a leading revenue management platform for publishers with access to a massive dataset comprising over 200 billion monthly impressions from publishers, SSPs, and over 250 bidders, all inclusive of more than 150 trillion data points. The report offers valuable insights and data-driven trends, serving as a resource for informed decision-making in the dynamic ad tech industry.

The company delivers cutting-edge solutions for publishers encompassing a diverse range of features, including a header bidding wrapper, dynamic flooring, bid optimization for yield management, robust reporting analytics, as well as optimization and traffic shaping capabilities.

Acting as an agnostic player in the digital advertising ecosystem, Nils shared his insights, stating, “Our industry is evolving rapidly, with shifts in data privacy, sustainability, and AI optimization. We're excited to provide data-driven insights and solutions to help our partners to grow throughout this transforming landscape".

This report offers a wealth of information and insights for publishers operating in the programmatic advertising space. For a more in-depth analysis and access to the full report, please visit Assertive Yield's official website.

About the AY Programmatic Industry Insights Report

Assertive Yield operates as an agnostic player in the programmatic ecosystem, collecting anonymized data from publishers utilizing the platform. Through a simple implementation of a first-party script on web pages, they process an impressive volume of 200 billion impressions monthly from SSPs and Publishers, unlocking granular insights into the programmatic advertising landscape. Its cutting-edge technology collects, normalizes, and cleans data from all revenue streams, providing a comprehensive view of the market. While this report offers a representation of trends observed within their network of SSPs, publishers and regions, it serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals seeking data beyond individual publisher experiences.

About Assertive Yield

Assertive Yield,. For more information visit: https://www.assertiveyield.com/

Assertive Yield, a leading revenue management platform for publishers, has published its latest Industry Insights Report for the third quarter of 2023. With access to a massive dataset comprising over 200 billion monthly impressions from publishers, SSPs, and over 250 bidders, all inclusive of more than 150 trillion data points, this report offers analysis of the ever-changing programmatic landscape. It delivers valuable insights and data-driven trends, serving as a resource for informed decision-making in the dynamic ad tech industry.



