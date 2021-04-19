Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) partners with PMsquare on Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Certification Programme

Finance professionals in Sri Lanka will now have access to preparation courses for leading FP&A certification.

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) and PMsquare have announced a formal partnership to offer exam preparation courses for finance professionals based in Sri Lanka. The courses will equip financial professionals with the tools they need to earn the Certified Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Professional (FPAC) certification, sponsored by AFP.

The FPAC establishes a set of core competencies for the corporate financial planning and analysis profession and addresses areas that are not necessarily covered by traditional accounting degrees. It is the only credential that is specific to FP&A; it is forward-looking and assesses the ability to see the big picture. Certified FP&A professionals have a track record of adding greater strategic value to their organisations. They are specially equipped to mitigate uncertainty and see beyond the numbers; they strive to make the numbers work to determine holistic strategic planning, budgeting, and forecasting that ties into the goals of the business.

By partnering together, AFP and PMsquare are providing finance professionals in Sri Lanka with an opportunity to achieve their career goals. Each student will have access to the online preparation programme, plus a blended learning experience with PMsquare local instructors.

"This partnership with PMsquare helps to further achieve AFP's goal of better serving finance professionals in the Asia-Pacific region," said Himashi Soriano, managing director of APAC. "AFP understands the importance of grooming leaders and specialists in this area, and as digital transformation shapes the future of finance, those that hold the FP&A certification will be leading the way. This training solution will support practitioners throughout Sri Lanka to establish themselves as leaders in the FP&A field and gain even more skills as they prepare for the exam."

"The FP&A function is critical for successfully charting the future of any organisation. Companies in leading economies have defined and dedicated FP&A roles. Sri Lankan organizations too will benefit vastly with qualified FP&A teams," said Kaveenga Wijayasekara, Managing Director of PMsquare Sri Lanka. "PMsquare is honoured to partner with AFP to offer this globally recognised qualification in Sri Lanka. Course participants will have access to AFP's comprehensive online training platform. This is supplemented by instructor led sessions by PMsquare consultants where participants will also gain practical experience on leading FP&A technologies and advanced financial modelling, predictive modelling, data management and business communication skills."

For any press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak, mrawak@afpoline.org.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. AFP established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials, which set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

About PMsquare

PMsquare is a global Data Science and Business Analytics Consultancy. It was recently awarded IBM's Top Cloud and Cognitive Partner for Asia and partners with companies like Microsoft (Gold Partner), Anaplan, Jedox, Alteryx, to implement comprehensive data science and business analytic platforms for large and medium organisations, helping streamline their planning & forecasting, supply chain, S&OP, and data governance processes.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/508493/Association_for_Financial_Professionals_Logo.jpg?p=medium600