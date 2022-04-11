Assuras Unorthodox Consulting Methodology Works Wonders

—

Tyler King, founder and CEO of Assuras, Inc., knows how critical it is to first identify where you're starting before trying to decide where you want to finish. His unorthodox problem-solving methodology has made his company's road map approach one of the most sought-after solutions in today's business world.

The decision comes later, he explains. Once we've identified what needs improvement based on analysis and research, we take a step back before deciding which strategy will work best.

When tasked with a new client, it can be difficult for consulting firms to know where to start. Some try to start from the top and meet one-on-one with executives about their business goals and success. Others take an opposite approach and dive straight into discussions about how they can help without meeting face-to-face for months.

Assuras takes a different approach which has proven successful over time; instead of meeting face-to-face with the executives from day one, the team jumps straight into setting up meetings with employees who will be most impacted by changes coming out of those meetings.

Tyler King says the initial weeks involve extensive research about the processes that take place at an organization. This gives us an opportunity to speak with contributors and learn about where real problems lie.

We look for pains points both inside and outside of the company, says Tyler as he continues, identifying them through customer service calls, interviews, surveys and employee focus groups.

After doing all this investigative work, the company puts together a journey map depicting each step of the process that displays exactly what everyone else is seeing - down to all those broken pieces. This way, executives have one picture they can refer back to when they need to understand a problem before they try fixing it.

Tyler King and his associates specialize in working with organizations to identify problem areas, utilizing experts for project management to devise the perfect solution. With years of experience under their belt, they know what it takes to fix anything from small bugs to major problems. Recently, they've been working on implementing processes that will make life easier for both new and existing clients - ensuring a high standard of work is done across all departments while being attentive towards employee needs as well. With a typical client having 500-2000 employees - these organizational methods are especially important if things aren't in order. There's no telling what kind of havoc would come if there were so many people without proper direction!

The strategies employed by Assuras may be unorthodox, but are driven by decades of data. Tyler King explains that they specialize in Lean and Six Sigma methodologies, in addition to our own blend of what we've found to be the best business practices. Under King's leadership, Assuras is well-qualified to step in and provide any assistance necessary for those who seek guidance. His first company - CSR Technology Group - exceeded $1Million in revenue before he graduated high school; his time since then has been spent pursing higher education, earning himself a slew of degrees and certificates along the way from his studies at Duke University, MIT, Columbia University, Cornell University, Stanford University...

Surely, not one of the best benefits about consulting with Assuras is that you don't need to go back to them for future consultations - after all, their main objective is always bringing those who consult with them one step closer to solving the problems at hand. And if there were a problem here today - it wouldn't stay here forever. They're committed to making [their] clients better. And when you are confident enough in yourself and your ability - such as what this successful business does - anything becomes possible!

