Assure Insurance Singapore Teams up With EduTorque as Official Automotive Education Partner

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure Singapore Pte Ltd (AGI), leading provider of motor insurance to car enthusiasts, announces an official partnership with EduTorque , which will see the insurance company's support in promoting increased automotive and motorsport education in Singapore's academic institutions.

"Knowledge is invaluable. Car ownership in Singapore is expensive and many youths are not aware of the importance of motor insurance, hence we are delighted to join hands with EduTorque as their objectives are in line with our commitment to empower youths through educational programmes," said Alexis Adrian Chua, Chief Executive Officer of AGI.

Taking note of the potential of such partnerships, the AGI and EduTorque collaboration stemmed from a common goal – equipping road users with applicable, modern-day user and provider insights when it comes to owning and maintaining vehicles. The educational programmes that are being developed will enable students to make informed decisions with the necessary knowledge in hand.

As a homegrown Singaporean enterprise, AGI believes in giving back to the community that has supported its success over the years. As a leading insurance provider, the company provides all essential coverages including personal and business solutions that are transparent and easy to understand, while ensuring that consumers are covered adequately.

Recognising technology as a key driver for delivering greater productivity and innovation, AGI is constantly driving newer and better ways to improve the insurance industry and enhance its services for clients. The organisation is also a proud member of the Singapore Fintech Association and is actively promoting the best fintech practices within and outside of the industry.

With a decade of experience in educating youths through its specially crafted automotive courses, EduTorque is the leading provider of such youth programmes in Singapore. The company's core values of discipline, responsibility, integrity, vigour, and empathy are all translated to its students through its classes led by MOE-certified trainers. Trainers are equipped with the necessary skill sets to engage the youths and most importantly, inspire them to pursue their interests and appreciate the entire automotive ecosystem in Singapore.

"I am very excited about our partnership with Assure Singapore Pte Ltd. The local company has a strong presence in Singapore and are firm believers of providing education to the masses," Director of EduTorque, Calvin Lim, shared of this new partnership with AGI. "Through their enthusiasm and commitment to automotive education in Singapore, our students will definitely gain valuable insight and knowledge about the importance of motor insurance."

This latest partnership represents a progressive step for both organisations in paving the way for the future of the automotive industry here in Singapore and equipping the youth with the skills and knowledge to be the leaders of tomorrow.

