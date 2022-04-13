Astar Network Teams Up With DEA to Support GameFi Content in Its Parachain dApp Hub

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Singapore-based GameFi platform provider Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) has inked a strategic partnership with Japan-based Astar Network to make its PlayMining ecosystem and associated products available on Astar's Polkadot parachain. The new collaboration is designed to help expand Astar Network's GameFi reach with the bevy of content and services already supported by DEA.

The PlayMining economic zone is purposefully designed and built for multi-chain distribution, helping the GameFi platform broaden its potential audience of users. DEA already features an audience of more than 2.3 million users spread across 100 countries, and forging relationships with blockchain networks will play a significant component in its future expansionary plans.

With the Astar tie-up, DEA will effectively be able to bridge its PlayMining economic zone, including play-to-earn (P2E) games, its DEAPcoin (DEP) native token, and even the NFT marketplace, while also attracting more users to Astar's public blockchain. This will allow users to access GameFi directly from Astar Network and heighten the circulation of DEP, by extension

Astar Network, which features lower gas fees has worked hard to attract DeFi protocols. Already, the parachain has attracted more than $1 billion in total value locked (TVL), helping it compete with other major DeFi hubs. With the expansion into GameFi, the smart contract protocol will work to integrate DEA's play-to-earn gaming content, which currently features four titles and another set for launch in the coming months.

■About Astar Network

Formerly known as Plasm Network, Astar Network was founded in 2021 in Japan as a smart contract protocol compatible with EVM and WASM. Now operating as a Polkadot parachain, Astar's EVM and WASM compatibility help developers quickly migrate smart contracts and dApps from outside networks to benefit from the scalability, affordability, and ultra-low power consumption it features. Funded by Alameda Ventures, Binance, Coinbase, Gavin Wood, Huobi, OKX, and Polychain, the proof-of-stake blockchain technology focuses on sustainable development, underscored by its commitment to the dAppStaking strategy to incentivize developers.

More information about Astar Network can be found on its official website.

■About DEAPcoin (DEP)

DEAPcoin is a utility token that is distributed on DEA's GameFi platform, PlayMining, and can be used to trade NFTs. PlayMining was launched on May 26, 2020, and as of January 2022 has over 2.3 million users in 100 countries worldwide.

On January 26, 2022, DEAPcoin was listed on BITPOINT, a crypto asset exchange licensed by the Japanese Financial Services Agency, becoming the 38th crypto asset handled in Japan. It is also the first Play to Earn token to be circulated in Japan and PlayMining is the world's first Play to Earn token economy, leading the global GameFi market.

More information on DEAPcoin is available in the whitepaper.

■About Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing JobTribes, a Play to Earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment