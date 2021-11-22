Aston Martin Vantage adorned with BAPE+GEEKVAPE coating readies itself for the Macau Grand Prix

MACAU, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 68th edition of the Macau Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from November 19th to 21st, during which, Aston Martin, one of the British sports car giants, plans to enter the competition with a vehicle sporting a BAPE+GEEKVAPE coating. The sharp and dynamic lightning logo of the emerging GEEKVAPE brand leaves its imprint across the whole of the car body, underlining the lightning-like speed and handling prowess of the powerful vehicle, coupled with the striking camouflage elements of the trendy brand A Bathing Ape to express the Aston Martin Vantage's passion for sports and experience derived from its incomparable performance.



Geekvape X Aston Martin Banner from Geekvape official website

The car models that choose to participate in the competition have always drawn the utmost attention of all media and car fans. As a traditional sports car brand, Aston Martin radiates a noble elegance in its DNA. In recent years, the company has injected emerging and vibrant elements into the brand via collaborations with young and modern vehicle makers, with the aim of creating a deeper impact across a younger demographic. The tie-up with GEEKVAPE marks another step towards a more youthful look and image for the British brand.

A Bathing Ape's camouflage coating and GEEKVAPE's lightning logos will give the Vantage a new look and keep it at the forefront of the action. The overall color scheme of the sports car tends toward a more bold and trendy look by combining a classic appearance with the vehicle's personality.

Aston Martin has enjoyed great success in sports car racing in recent years, highlighted by multiple class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its Cognizant Formula One Team made its race debut in Bahrain on March 28, 2021, marking a return to top-flight single-seater competition.

The Macau Grand Prix this year is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity for Aston Martin to show off on the circuits. At present, only Macau and Monaco still run street races, both of which having been ranked as one of the "20 top racing events not to be missed". This ancient race course is the birthplace of many legends and remains well positioned to retain its reputation by bringing in new blood. Let's wait and see what happens when a traditional racing car sports a new and daring look.