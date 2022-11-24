AstraZeneca Certified Best Place to Work in Indonesia for 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca Indonesia, affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, was recently recognized as the Best Place to Work in Indonesia for 2022.

The company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring learning opportunities, environmental and social initiatives, competitive benefits and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition as the best employer in Indonesia. According to the company results, 90% of the employees acknowledge that AstraZeneca is a great workplace compared to 79% in a typical Indonesian organization.

Chon Se Whan, Country President for AstraZeneca Indonesia, "This achievement shows our commitment to continuously strive for excellence. I am happy that employees have had positive experience at work, and that they value our people development initiatives, including our commitment to Inclusion and Diversity. AstraZeneca Indonesia is a great place to work for those who enjoy lifelong learning, teamwork, positive change and innovation that result in outstanding business growth. We are committed to being in Indonesia to serve more and more patients and improve their quality of life."

"On behalf of the Company Leadership Team, we are honored by this result which was gathered from the survey respondents. We highly appreciate and value all our employees," commented Rosalina Hanis, Head of HR. "Together, we strive for excellence to achieve our business goals and bold ambition to serve millions of patients in Indonesia. We are committed to serve our employees with clear and inspiring leadership communication, business directions, feedforward and coaching, and people development activities. We are grateful that employees have given positive and constructive feedback for the company. We will follow up on the areas for improvement to make sure AZ Indonesia will become better and greater. Thanks again, to all AZ Indonesia employees!"

Every year, over 30 organizations in Indonesia partner with the Best Places to Work organization to assess, benchmark and plan actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our people framework standard proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

AstraZeneca