AstraZeneca Thailand Wins Two ACES Awards 2022: "Industry Champions of the Year" and "Community Initiative"

BANGKOK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca (Thailand) Co., Ltd., was recently honoured with two accolades in the categories of Industry Champions of the Year and Community Initiative at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2022 (ACES Awards 2022).



Pucharapan Holim, Corporate Affairs Manager, AstraZeneca Thailand, receiving the Industry Champions of the Year and Community Initiative Award on stage, from Mr Luis Bueno Nieto, Jury, ACES Awards (far left) Ms Shanggari B., CEO, MORS Group (left centre), Dr. Jayanthi Desan, Lead Jury, ACES Awards (right centre) and Mr Hemant K. Batra, Honorary Chairman of ACES Awards (far right).

The Industry Champions of the Year award is given to organizations that have a competitive advantage and the ability to shape the direction of their industry, as well as excellent internal operational practices and the capacity to evolve and adapt to an ever-changing industry, and thus become a successful leader. Meanwhile, the Community Initiative award is granted to organizations that lead programs and initiatives that contribute significantly to communal causes. These projects are executed by the organization with clear objectives at hand focused on the development of the community at large.

Winning both awards at the ACES Awards 2022 demonstrates that AstraZeneca Thailand employs scientific advancements in its operations while delivering clarity on sustainability strategies to propel the industry in which it operates and allow the organization to achieve success that sets it apart as a recognized industry leader.

James Teague, Country President of AstraZeneca (Thailand) Co., Ltd., revealed: "We have a bold vision to make health happen for the people of Thailand. From disease awareness, early diagnostics, improving the access and availability of innovative medicines alongside ensuring that we contribute to a sustainable society and environment. As we emerge from a global pandemic that has affected the lives of millions for the past three years, pushing the boundaries of science to make health happen has never been more important to create more sustainable healthcare and well-being for people, society, and planet."

"Sustainability is a vital aspect that permits corporate growth and swift reaction to market changes and situations; it also benefits the environment and thus everyone in society," Mr. Teague added.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.