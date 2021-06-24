ASTRI congratulates China Chippacking Technology for successfully listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) expresses its warmest congratulations to its partner, China Chippacking Technology Co., Ltd, which was successfully listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange today and will trade under the ticker symbol 688216.SH. Mr Liang Dazhong, Director of the Board at China Chippacking Technology, and his delegation, performed a bell-ringing ceremony on 23 June, 2021. As a strategic partner of Chippacking Technology, ASTRI was invited to the listing reciprocal banquet and Ms Tina Yang, ASTRI's Director of Mainland Strategy and Operations was in attendance.

ASTRI and Chippacking Technology have been partners for many years. Chippacking Technology focuses on providing customers with competitive packaging and testing products, while ASTRI's Integrated Circuits and Systems (ICS) Technology Division is committed to researching and developing advanced packaging technologies. The parties have jointly developed many advanced packaging technologies and products, as a result improving product performance and reducing packaging and testing costs. Joint projects by the two parties have been developed and mass-produced on the three-dimensional packaging pilot line located in the Hong Kong Science Park. They were also the first mass production projects completed by the local advanced packaging pilot line in Hong Kong.

Dr Lucas Hui, Acting Co-CEO cum Chief Technology Officer at ASTRI, and Dr Martin Szeto, Acting Co-CEO cum Chief Operating Officer, congratulated Chippacking Technology on its successful listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Dr Hui said: "We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Chippacking Technology. We hope Chippacking Technology and ASTRI will continue to develop more innovation and technology projects in the future, contributing to growth of the sector and the Greater Bay Area."

Dr Szeto said: "ASTRI is committed to developing market-oriented and competitive solutions. We are delighted to witness Chippacking Technology's successful listing. We hope ASTRI will help our partners create more value in future."

Mr Liang Dazhong said: "Chippacking Technology has been collaborating with ASTRI in developing BGA and Flip-chip packaging technologies since 2014. We have laid a strong foundation but there is plenty of room for further cooperation. We are most grateful to ASTRI for its relentless support, and we look forward to continuing the strong collaboration to create more remarkable achievements."



Director of Chippacking Technology’s board Mr Liang Dazhong delivers a speech at the listing ceremony before ringing the bell.



ASTRI Director of Mainland Strategy and Operations Ms Tina Yang (left), congratulates Mr Liang Dazhong (right), Director of Chippacking Technology’s board, and his wife at a reciprocal banquet to celebrate the company’s listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

About ASTRI



The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: AI and Big Data Analytics; Communications; Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies; Integrated Circuits and Systems; and IoT and Sensors. It is applied across five core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, and Application Specific Integrated Circuits.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. To date, ASTRI has transferred over 750 technologies to the industries and been granted more than 900 patents in the Mainland, the US, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

