ASTRI hosts Smart City Forum with thought leaders and distinguished speakers

HONG KONG, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has hosted a Smart City Forum in which government, business and thought leaders shared their views on the essential collaboration for a smart city and what a "tech-backed" sustainable future looks like for Hong Kong as the territory is moving full steam ahead on its journey to become a world famed Smart City.



Mr Alfred Sit Wing-hang, Honourable Secretary for Innovation and Technology, delivers a speech at ASTRI’s Smart City Forum, saying he is glad to hear how ASTRI technologies can play a part in Hong Kong’s smart city development.



(From left) Dr Lucas Hui, ASTRI Acting Co-CEO cum CTO; Ir Sunny Lee, ASTRI Chairman; Honourable Secretary for Innovation and Technology Mr Alfred Sit; Ms Rebecca Pun, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology; and Dr Martin Szeto, ASTRI Acting Co-CEO cum COO kick off ASTRI’s Smart City Forum.



(From left) Mr Duncan Chiu, President of Hong Kong Information Technology Joint Council; Dr Lam Ching-choi, Member of the Executive Council; and Dr Martin Szeto, Acting Co-CEO cum COO of ASTRI, take part in the second panel discussion, ‘What Does A Tech-Backed Sustainable Future Look Like?’ at ASTRI’s Smart City Forum.

The event was opened by the Honourable Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Mr Alfred Sit Wing-hang, following the welcome remarks from ASTRI Chairman Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong.

"Developing Hong Kong into a smart city is undoubtedly an important commitment of the Government. However, the full participation of the private sector, academia and research institutes is also of paramount importance to help us move towards this goal. I am glad to learn that many of the technologies developed by ASTRI could play a part in our smart city development in various aspects," said Mr Alfred Sit.

Ir Sunny Lee said, "ASTRI is fully aligned to our Government's clear commitment to Hong Kong's technological development. Smart City stands alongside FinTech, Intelligent Manufacturing, Health Tech and Application Specific Integrated Circuits, as one of ASTRI's core areas of expertise and focus. We understand a Smart City needs Smart People and therefore our numerous talent development initiatives are focused on ensuring the next generation is able to keep up with the pace of innovation."

On the first panel titled 'The Essential Collaboration for a Smart City,' panelists discussed how we could achieve our best results by not only working together, but also finding the balance between healthy and stimulating competition and cross-sector collaboration. On the second panel titled 'What Does a Tech-backed Sustainable Future Look Like?', speakers discussed various aspects of a smart city from talent development, gerontech and healthtech to fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence and how these technological applications will impact Hong Kong as a smart economy in particular on small and medium sized businesses.

ASTRI's Acting Co-CEO cum Chief Operating Officer Dr Martin Szeto, who featured on the second panel and delivered the event's closing remarks, said, "The HKSAR Government has made innovation and technology a key pillar of its framework to ensure Hong Kong develops into a world famed Smart City characterised by a strong economy and high quality of living. We believe ASTRI, with our award-winning innovations and talented researchers, is uniquely positioned to support the government and deliver against this vision."

Dr Lucas Hui, Acting Co-CEO cum Chief Technology Officer at ASTRI, provided an overview of ASTRI during the event, said, "ASTRI is committed to contributing to Hong Kong's future as a Smart City, whether that is through our technological innovations in the various initiatives under the six smart areas, or leveraging on our thought leadership position in promoting and exploring how innovation and technology can bring a positive impact to our society and build a sustainable and efficient future for Hong Kong."

