ASTRI's innovations win 23 accolades at Geneva Inventions

HONG KONG, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute has won a record 23 awards, comprising seven golds and 16 silvers, at the prestigious International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, a 100% success rate for inventions submitted. The triumph also maintained ASTRI's successful streak at the global event for a third successive year, following the 21 awards won in 2019 and the 14 won in 2018.

ASTRI's gold-medal technologies demonstrated the broad range of innovations being created at Hong Kong's largest R&D institute, whether in Health Tech – a behaviour analysis system that can allow carers to respond quickly to risks faced by the elderly such as falls; Intelligent Manufacturing – more efficient AI solutions for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) or Smart City – an IoT blockchain that improves methods to handle large volumes of data; a life-saving emergency communications network for remote areas; and a safe and efficient means to charge multiple devices simultaneously at home without cumbersome infrastructure.

Dr Lucas Hui, Acting Co-CEO cum Chief Technology Officer at ASTRI, hailed the triumph by saying: "It is a privilege to triumph in such a competitive field, packed full of world-class innovators and talented inventors. We will strive to continue creating technology that has a positive impact on society and it is always pleasing when that hard work is recognised."

ASTRI's Acting Co-CEO cum Chief Operating Officer Dr Martin Szeto said: "We have all had to adapt to changing circumstances in the past 12 months or so, but we have not let it stop us creating exceptional technology and incredible inventions. The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva found a way to ensure talented people could again be recognised and we are delighted that, for the third time running, we have received our fair share of that recognition."

The International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva is organised annually jointly by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the Swiss Federal Government, the State, and the City of Geneva. It is acknowledged as the most prestigious and coveted event for inventors around the world with about 600 inventions from 20 countries and regions judged on the online platform.

To remain close to its inventors and global innovation during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the International Exhibition of Inventions decided to host a special virtual-only edition in 2021: Inventions Geneva Evaluation Days – Virtual Event. It made it possible for inventors from all over the world to participate in the competition by presenting their invention via a 3-minute video, judged by a panel of professional judges.

The full list of awards won by ASTRI this year is as follows:

Gold Medal

Smart Behaviour Analysis System IoT data exchange using blockchain technology Mobile Mission-Critical Communications Terminal 5G and Vision-Based AI Improvements for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Wide-Bandgap-Based Power Converters for Next Generation Data Centres 3D High-efficiency Power Electronics Modules for Metro Train Energy Storage Systems Enhanced Long-Distance Wireless Power Transmission Platform

Silver Medal

Smart Water Data Analysis Document Auto-Summarisation Apparatus and Method for Virtual Walkthrough Generation Apparatus for Measuring Objects in 3D Scenes Zero Knowledge Proof Hardware Accelerator Improving user data delay and throughput experiences for cellular system over high latency backhaul 5G O-RAN Base Station with Frequency Domain Signal Extraction Technology Improved Multi-Beacon Wireless Indoor Positioning System Advanced mobile energy technology for scalable and safe energy storage for smart robotics applications Interconnect Technologies for Electronic Circuit Fabrication and Through-Silicon-Via Technologies for IC Integration 11. ElectroStatic Discharge Protection Solutions for Advanced CMOS FinFET Process for 5G Applications 12. Low-Capacitance Transient Voltage Suppressor for Mobile Electronic Surge Protection 13. Advanced Breaker for Energy Efficient DC Buildings 14. AI Quality Assurance System for Smart Manufacturing 15. Compact Non-mechanical Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Beam Steering System 16. Instant and Non-contact Determination of Materials Concentration in Solutions

About ASTRI

The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics; Communications; Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies; Integrated Circuits and Systems; and IoT and Sensors. It is applied across five cores areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Health Technologies, and Application Specific Integrated Circuits.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. To date, ASTRI has transferred nearly 750 technologies to the industries and been granted more than 850 patents in the Mainland, the US, and other countries.

For further information, please visit www.astri.org.





