Astro Fun World Unveils Indoor Glow-In-The-Dark Indoor Amusement Center 30 Mins From Chicago

Astro Fun World takes family fun in the Windy City to the next level with its 60,000-square-foot indoor glow-in-the-dark amusement center. It features GoKarts, an arcade, mini golf, virtual reality rides, and other fun attractions designed for family fun and entertainment.

—

Astro Fun World, a leading name in family entertainment, has unveiled its 60,000-square-foot indoor glow-in-the-dark amusement center. Located just 30 minutes from downtown Chicago, this entertainment center offers families a unique and fun experience, enhancing Chicago's already vibrant amusement park scene.

The Windy City lives up to its name with its unique location. While Chicago is known as a financial hub, it is much more than just that, according to Ron Beem of Astro Fun World. There is much to see and experience, especially with its wide range of museums, entertainment centers, and concerts. The city offers various entertainment options, from GoKarts and arcade games to amusement parks, ensuring family fun.

"This is where Astro Fun World comes into the picture," says Beem. Situated in the bustling Chicago metropolitan area, Astro Fun World offers different attractions for various interests and age groups.

The entertainment center boasts ten major attractions, including electric GoKarts, mini golf, a ropes course, a zip line, and five climbing walls. Families can enjoy virtual reality rides, kid-friendly axe throwing, a laser maze, laser tag, a three-level playground, kiddie rides, a UFO spinning ride, and over 100 arcade games. In addition, the entertainment center features private party rooms available for booking, a full-service restaurant, and a bar.

"Astro Fun World takes the Chicago entertainment scene to the next level with our state-of-the-art glow-in-the-dark amusement center," says Ron Beem, who underscored the entertainment center's goal of creating a hub where families and friends can come together to enjoy different exciting and interactive activities in the Windy City.

The electric GoKarts are a go-to attraction at the entertainment center. They offer an exciting racing experience on a glow-in-the-dark track and can reach speeds of up to 30 mph, depending on the age and ability of the drivers.

The laser maze offers another fun challenge for families. In this game, players can test their agility by navigating through a web of lasers without triggering alarms. Equipped with the latest laser guns, the laser tag arena lets players create their own avatars and engage in thrilling battles.

﻿﻿

Meanwhile, rock climbing enthusiasts can also find fun things to do with the center's five climbing walls, including an 18-foot Rubik's Cube wall, an augmented reality climbing wall, and pole walkers. The climbing structures are designed to accommodate individuals over 48 inches tall and up to 300 pounds.

Astro Fun World's wide range of attractions ensures there is something for everyone, says Beem. The center is conveniently situated 30-40 minutes from Chicago's airports and the Loop, which means its easily accessible for both locals and tourists.

Astro Fun World's private party rooms can be booked for birthday parties, debuts, moving-up party for friends, and other special events. The full-service restaurant and bar provide a variety of food and beverage options, which makes it easy for families, friends, and groups to enjoy a complete day of fun without leaving the entertainment center.

Since its founding in 2020, Astro Fun World has led the way in providing a premier entertainment venue in Chicago. "Our goal at Astro Fun World is to make sure that every guest leaves with a smile," said Beem, who underscored the fun and joy of bringing out the inner child in everyone. "Whether you're visiting with family, friends, colleagues, or classmates, we want them to create unforgettable experiences."

The entertainment center is open to the public during designated hours and is also available for private events. Families who want to visit the amusement center and experience the fun and excitement may check out the Astro Fun World social channels via @astrofunworld to get started. The center is also a great option for corporate team-building events, school trips, and other group activities.

For more information on attractions, hours of operation, and booking details, please visit the Astro Fun World website at www.astrofunworld.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Ron Beem

Email: Send Email

Organization: Astro Fun World

Address: 301 S Route 59, Aurora, IL 60504

Website: https://www.astrofunworld.com/



Release ID: 89132383

