Astrum Ampang Signs Agreement with Ascott to Manage Citadines Astrum Ampang Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Setia Awan Group's Astrum Ampang Sdn Bhd and The Ascott Limited (Ascott) have entered into an agreement for the management and operations of Citadines Astrum Ampang Kuala Lumpur.



(L-R) Ng Teck Hua, executive director of Setia Awan Central Region, and Mondi Mecja, Ascott's country general manager for Malaysia at the signing ceremony recently

Citadines Astrum Ampang Kuala Lumpur houses 230 serviced apartments with facilities dedicated for patrons only, such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, residents' lounge, meeting rooms, and food and beverage outlets. The establishment will also have its own dedicated lobby complete with a drop-off area exclusive for the patrons. The project is slated to open its doors in 2026.

Setia Awan central region executive director Ng Teck Hua said, "Ascott is a preferred partner for this venture as it is a global lodging company with a strong track record and reputation. We certainly look forward to working closely with Ascott and to leverage on both parties' expertise in catering to a new generation of patrons and residents."

Demand for short-term stays at hotels and serviced residences is healthy, especially in properties such as the Astrum Ampang development, which are located within the city centreas well in close proximity to business centres and embassies.

Citadines Astrum Ampang Kuala Lumpur, which is nearby to retail, lifestyle as well as food and beverage options, is ideal for both business and leisure guests with long- and short-term needs.

"Citadines is one of Ascott's fastest-growing brands globally and the addition of Citadines Astrum Ampang Kuala Lumpur will further strengthen Ascott's position as one of the largest international lodging owner-operators in Malaysia, providing guests with more accommodation options," commented The Ascott's country general manager for Malaysia Mondi Mecja.

Located within the bustling vicinity of Jalan Jelatek and Jalan Ampang, Astrum Ampang offers an unobstructed view of the Petronas Twin Towers. Standing amid a breathtaking skyline, the development is conveniently located close to notable landmarks including Gleneagles Medical Centre, Great Eastern Mall, Intermark Mall, Ministry of Defence, and numerous businesses, embassies, private and public schools.

Via a proposed covered pedestrian bridge, residents, and patrons of Astrum Ampang will be connected to Jelatek LRT station (Kelana Jaya Line) and four train stations away from KLCC LRT station. At the station, they leverage the numerous public transportations networks available in the Klang Valley, including LRT, MRT, KLIA Express and KTM InterCity Lines, and the upcoming LRT 3, MRT Lines 2 and 3, and the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL).