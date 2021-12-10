ASX Opportunities in the Oil & Gas Sector: Meet the Upstream Players, the topic of the latest webinar going to be hosted by Kalkine Media on December 14, 2021

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World's hunger for energy seems to be insatiable. In the recent times, a strong demand for recovery has pushed the energy commodities to new highs. The biggest benefactors of the recent rally are the upstream Oil and Gas players who have been involved in the exploration, development, and operation of various projects. And in Kalkine Media's upcoming exclusive INVEST NEST webinar titled – "ASX Opportunities in the Oil & Gas Sector: Meet the Upstream Players", the different aspects of the energy industry will be discussed. Get an opportunity to get your queries answered by some of the biggest energy players and Kalkine Media's valued clients including Invictus Energy, BPH Energy and AXP Energy.

Get insights from the Managing Director of Invictus Energy Limited Scott Macmillan, Managing Director and Executive Chairman of BPH Energy Limited David Breeze and Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Executive Director & Chairman of AXP Energy Simon William Johnson.

Invictus Energy Limited is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on sub-Saharan Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of a highly prospective licence, Special Grant 4571, in the Cabora Bassa Basin in Zimbabwe, one of the largest under-explored interior rift basins in Africa. Invictus is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa - the Cabora Bassa Basin – through a high impact exploration program.

BPH Energy Limited is an Australian-headquartered diversified company that holds significant investments in different sectors, including biotechnology and resources. The Company holds investments into the biotechnology sector through Cortical Dynamics Ltd and Molecular Discovery Systems and the oil & gas sector through Advent Energy Ltd. BPH holds a significant stake in oil and gas exploration and development firm Advent, which holds offshore and onshore exploration and near-term development assets around Australia.

AXP Energy Limited (formerly Fremont Petroleum) is a low-cost conventional oil and gas producer headquartered in Colorado, USA. The Company operates oil and gas fields in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Colorado. AXP's focus on efficient development of low-risk and high reward assets using cutting edge technology has started showing results. The Company recorded its maiden positive cash flow during the October quarter. To boost production further, the Company will soon commence drilling campaigns over its assets in the Western Kentucky/Illinois basin.

