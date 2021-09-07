ATAL Training Centre Officially Opens in Hong Kong



ATC officially opens to provide a dedicated training space to its employees.

An experience zone showcasing the Group's innovative technologies applied or self-developed for its four core businesses segments.

ATC is equipped with facilities including classrooms, a library and multi-purpose meeting rooms, to provide colleagues with a comfortable and practical environment for training.

The Group's development milestones are showcased at ATC's entrance, enabling colleagues to strengthen their knowledge and sense of belonging to the Group.

HONG KONG, Sep 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering service provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the official opening of its ATAL Training Centre ("ATC"). With a floor area of over 3,500 sq. ft., ATC not only provides a dedicated training space for its staff, but also employs innovative technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality (VR), in its training programmes to improve learning efficiency. Colleagues are able to enhance their skills and knowledge for their professions and career development or familiarise themselves with the operation and maintenance of various E&M facilities in the well-equipped training centre through various training programmes. This is part of the Group's aim to enhance the professional skills of staff, and nurture more outstanding talent for the Group and the engineering industry.In line with the Group's pursuit of innovation, ATC has adopted a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including the application of VR technology in its training programmes - a breakthrough in Hong Kong's E&M industry. Through its VR platform, more training programmes can be provided in a flexible manner, making it easier for colleagues to master skills and complete tasks. ATC also provides an experience zone to showcase the Group's innovative technologies - applied or self-developed for its four core businesses segments, including Internet of Things (IoT), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Multi-Trade integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MiMEP) 3D printing model, smart safety helmet, AI-driven platform, advanced buffer and over-speed governor for lifts, enabling colleagues to learn more about the Group's services and competitive advantages through interactive activities.Irrespective of the outbreak of pandemic last year, the Group continued to provide training through the internet, such as by webinars to nurture its engineering talent. Upon the opening of ATC, colleagues will be able to enjoy more diversified training options, thus being able to fully benefit from the programmes at their disposal. This also complements the Group's online resources and training platform "ATALent" which was launched last year, as it offers the latest training information, including videos on different training courses to allow colleagues to review or retrieve the latest course materials anytime and anywhere, both online and offline, thereby building a corporate culture of life-long learning.The design of ATC has taken into account the needs of more than 2,500 staff and adopted the Group's core values and guiding principles as expressed through its interior design. In addition, it is equipped with a library and multi-purpose function rooms to strengthen the bonding among colleagues. The Group's development milestones are also showcased at ATC's entrance, enabling colleagues to enhance their understanding of and sense of belonging to the Group.Under its people-centric principle, the Group is committed to encouraging all-round staff development. At present, the Group has developed 12 internal training programmes, covering ATAL familiarisation; management sharing; professional technologies; quality, safety and environmental protection; BIM; project management; contract management; soft skills; information technology; enterprise resource planning (ERP); other occupational skills, etc. The Group also customises various programmes according to the career development of different staff.Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, said, "Professional talent have always been the most important assets of the Group and the industry. Therefore, the Group has been committed to providing many training and internship opportunities to our colleagues. Today, our ATAL Training Centre, which has taken some time to bring to fruition, sets an important milestone in our talent cultivation. In the future, we will continue to uphold the strategies of New Technology, New Market and New Business Model, and strive to develop and introduce more innovative technologies, not only for business applications, but also for talent training, in order to promote the long-term development of the Group and the industry."In the past year, the Group has provided training amounting to over 30,000 hours. With the establishment of ATC, the Group will move closer towards the goal of providing 15 hours of training per person per year, and thus equip more engineering talent with professional skills, and accelerate the sustainable development of the Group and the industry.About ATAL Engineering GroupEstablished in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com