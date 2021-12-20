ATAL Wins CIC Outstanding Contractor Award 2021 for Exceptional Performance and Professionalisation



Photo 1: ATAL receives "Grand Award - Specialist Contractor" at CIC Outstanding Contractor Award Ceremony 2021 with Chief Executive Mrs Carrie Lam as Guest-of-Honour

Photo 2: ATAL receives "Professionalisation Award - Specialist Contractor" at CIC Outstanding Contractor Award Ceremony 2021

Photo 3: Mr Victor Law, Managing Director of ATAL, shares his award acceptance speech on stage at the award presentation ceremony

HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce its achievement of the "Grand Award - Specialist Contractor" and the "Professionalisation Award - Specialist Contractor" at CIC Outstanding Contractor Award 2021, organised for the first time by the Construction Industry Council ("CIC"). The awards are a testament to ATAL's outstanding performances and contribution to the industry and society, through its commitment to innovation and nurturing talents to enhance professionalism of the industry.Mr Victor Law, Managing Director of ATAL Engineering Group, said at the award presentation ceremony, "We are honoured to receive these distinguished awards which showcase solid recognition from the industry. As a leading E&M engineering service provider with strong roots in Hong Kong, we have always been committed to innovation and digitalisation, talent development and sustainable development, all in our business operations and in fulfilling our environmental and social responsibilities."Recognise ATAL's achievements in innovation, sustainability, professionalisation and talent developmentAcclaimed as the "Oscars of Hong Kong's construction industry", the award achievement is a driving force for ATAL's continued pursuit in contributing to the industry and society. The two distinguished awards are a testimonial to ATAL's success in applying innovative technologies such as Building Information Modelling ("BIM") and Modular Integrated Construction ("MiC") to help digitalise the construction industry.ATAL has also successfully integrated Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") elements into its business operations. In a related development, ATAL has become the first E&M engineering group in Hong Kong to be qualified under the CIC Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme to support green finance and sustainability. Meanwhile, through a rich variety of training, talent development, staff engagement and innovation programmes, ATAL has helped elevate the level of professionalism in the local construction industry and revive the sector's appeal to attract more young talent.Mr Victor Law added, "Innovation, sustainability, professionalisation and attracting young talent are key to the future of the construction industry. The awards have given us the recognition and encouragement to further our work in these priority areas for the industry and society."About ATAL Engineering GroupEstablished in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).