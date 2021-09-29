ATC By Digital 38 hosting webinar, 'Cross Border Ecommerce Opportunities In Vietnam'

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATC, a member of the Digital 38 Group, invites investors, entrepreneurs, and marketers to their webinar, 'CROSS BORDER ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITIES IN VIETNAM' on 7 October 2021, 4:00 PM GMT +8. This is the first in a series aimed at helping businesses who are intending to expand into Southeast Asian markets. Registration is now open. Participation is free.



Registration: https://www.digital38.com/cross-border-ecommerce-webinar

Google, Temasek and Bain identify in their report e-Conomy SEA 2020 excellent growth opportunities in the Internet-economy in SEA and Vietnam in particular, where "41% of all digital service consumers were new... with 94% of these new consumers intending to continue their behavior post-pandemic", and that by 2025, "the overall e-Conomy will likely reach US $52B in value".

Webinar Speakers & Synopsis

A panel of 5 speakers will share market insights, online Marketplace platforms choices, marketing strategies, and tips for doing business in Vietnam.

George Foo - Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Digital 38

Gain insights into Ecommerce Marketplace choices (e.g. Lazada and Shopee) in ASEAN. Learn how Digital 38 used Ecommerce, Live Selling and online store SEO optimisation to help brands establish a strong presence in SEA.

"We have seen many brands from China and South Korea expand and build strong brand awareness in SEA by leveraging on cross-border Ecommerce. In uncertain times like this, it is paramount to be proactive in growing online business. Digital 38 Group has been helping brands such as Shure, Kao, Missha, Yuan Skincare and Nutifood with regional marketing initiatives. We welcome brands to explore our Ecommerce services like website development, Shopify or Ecommerce Marketplace store set-up, Live Selling and Influencer marketing."

4 other speakers are as below (check event site for more details on topics):

Joe Nguyen - Senior Consultant, ATC

- Senior Consultant, ATC Tan Nguyen - Head of Marketing, Haravan

- Head of Marketing, Haravan Linh. Tran Duy - Managing Partner, Vietnam Consultancy

- Managing Partner, Vietnam Consultancy Lan Anh - Influencer & Live Selling Host

About ATC / Digital 38

Digital 38, a 360° Digital Marketing Agency with a strong presence in Southeast Asia and Greater China, aims to simplify digital marketing, Ecommerce and social media marketing for companies across ASEAN. Digital 38 is expanding its presence with a new office in Vietnam. ATC is a member of Digital 38.



