ATEN Collaborates with Valens Semiconductor to Power Immersive Exhibition and Projection Mapping Experiences Leveraging Valens' HDBaseT(TM) Technology

Projects for Global Leader Exhibition Hub Include the International Van Gogh, Monet, and Dinos Alive Immersive Experiences

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, has collaborated with Valens Semiconductor, a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audiovisual and automotive markets, to create multiple immersive exhibitions displayed around the world. Using Valens Semiconductor's chipsets implementing HDBaseT technology, ATEN's Professional Audiovisual (ProAV) equipment allows video players, extenders, and projectors to connect and communicate with each other seamlessly and reliably, creating the perfect immersive experience to transport guests into renowned paintings and back to the Jurassic Period.

The exhibition managers wanted to create three 360-degree immersive rooms of floor-to-ceiling walls with projected video and audio that would surround guests with animation and sound for exhibits presenting renowned artists including Van Gogh and Monet, or bringing to life Jurassic dinosaurs. The setup would also require two separate control rooms to control the splitting and extending of the necessary Pro AV feeds. In addition, the installation needed to be simple enough to set up and use for exhibition managers to control, as well as easily making it a transportable exhibit, as the exhibition travels from city to city. ATEN's VE811T high-quality video and audio HDMI and HDBaseT distribution solution enabled the high-resolution transmission, at zero-latency, required for the ultimate immersive exhibit. The reliability of the solution allowed for a vivid and dynamic experience and for fully remote operations with no need for onsite support.

"It was great to partner with HDBaseT Alliance founding member Valens Semiconductor for the immersive exhibits. As a contributor member of the HDBaseT Alliance, ATEN has already developed more than 30 HDBaseT-powered products, enhancing our next generation of Professional Audiovisual products and creating a seamless customer experience," says Nicholas Lin, Senior Vice President of R&D at ATEN. "ATEN's AV equipment allows video players, extenders, and projectors to connect and communicate with each other interoperably by using the HDBaseT protocol, which is perfect for the immersive exhibits. We are making the growing market of immersive arts and projection mapping easier to deploy with high-quality, plug and play capabilities, and with virtually no maintenance for these productions, enabling the market to fulfill its potential."

"It is not by chance that ATEN has been selected for such a high-performance and high-profile line of projects," said Gabi Shriki, SVP and Head of Audiovisual Business at Valens Semiconductor. "ATEN is known for its impeccable quality and has been utilizing our chipsets around the world, across a broad spectrum of verticals and applications such as education, medical, control centers, and more."

The benefits of ATEN HDBaseT Solutions, powered by Valens Semiconductor products, for immersive exhibits include:

Crystal-clear Video and Audio Delivery – The ATEN HDMI HDBaseT solutions chosen support 4K video and Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS HD audio. One Cable Converging Multiple Interfaces – Audio and video can be transmitted up to 100m /328ft over a single Cat 5e/6/6a cable for streamlined setup and AV distribution. Intuitive, User-Centric Design – ATEN HDMI HDBaseT extenders are plug and play and feature intuitive labeling so that on-site exhibition managers can relay remote troubleshooting instructions. Standardized Installation and Device Communication – Thanks to the HDBaseT protocol, ATEN's video extenders can easily communicate with video players and projectors, no matter the setup.

ATEN collaborates with Valens Semiconductor to power immersive exhibition and projection mapping experiences leveraging Valens' HDBaseT technology.



The ATEN VE811T HDBaseT transmitter guarantees optimum HDMI connection up to 100m/328ft over a single Cat 5e/6/6a cable.

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, Mainland China, and Canada.

