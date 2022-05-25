ATEN Showcases the 'Future of the Hybrid Workplace' at COMPUTEX 2022

TAIPEI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, has announced it will participate at COMPUTEX 2022. Taking place from May 24 to May 27 at Nangang Exhibition Hall, COMPUTEX 2022 returns this year with an in-person show. As a leading provider of connectivity and management solutions, ATEN will be showcasing its innovative solutions under the theme 'The Hybrid Workplace Era - Meet the Future of Hybrid Work Now' with its booth at Hall 1, Booth #M0830.

Over the past two years, working arrangements have gradually shifted due to the pandemic and have become the work culture for the next generation. In a survey by McKinsey[1], 63% of employees said they are likely to prefer a hybrid or remote working position since the outbreak of the pandemic. ATEN's booth will showcase various scenarios and solutions for this new hybrid workplace. Immersive displays will demonstrate solutions for Hybrid Meeting Rooms, Smart Manufacturing, Desktop Workstations, and Flex Work, and moreover, visitors will be able to step into the ATEN Podcast On-Air Room and experience a live show with the latest podcasting solution, the MicLIVE Podcast AI Audio Mixer (UC8000), the world's first AI-powered audio mixer. MicLIVE is a winner of two awards including the Good Design Award and the Sound & Video Contractor Innovative Product Award.

At COMPUTEX 2022, ATEN will present solutions in the following diverse scenarios:

Podcast On-Air Room

Create great sound for a better-sounding world. This solution provides effortless audio production for the delivery of incredible recordings with top-notch technology and a perfect audio experience.

Hybrid Meeting Room

ATEN is turning its research findings into Hybrid Meeting Room solutions that support room booking onsite, BYOD, all-in-one functionality, and professional audio and video quality for real-time collaboration across a wide range of industries. Make office life easier with a one-stop ATEN solution.

Smart Manufacturing

ATEN specializes in high-performance KVM-as-RCM (Remote Control & Monitoring) management solutions to improve efficiency, centralize control, and maintain safe operations in high-tech production line environments with secure KVM over IP deployment and flexible user customization.

Desktop Workstations

ATEN understands that KVM agility is what it takes to maintain multitasking productivity at the desktop. With seamless switching between dual computers and displays, desktop operations can be carried out effortlessly with an intuitive and ergonomic approach.

Flex Working

Work from anywhere with the most productivity. This solution provides the capability of creating an outstanding livestreaming experience that informs and enriches, with the most simplified workflow and easiest operations.

HDBaseT™ Solutions

The True 4K HDMI / USB HDBaseT 3.0 Transceiver (VE1843) features the latest HDBaseT spec 3.0 to transmit uncompressed True 4K HDMI with multiple control signals up to 100m over the HDBaseT-certified Cat 6a cable (2L-2920) with no latency for sharp 4K UHD details. ATEN provides a full range of HDBaseT solutions to shape the future of long-distance transmission.

From May 24 to June 30, a virtual booth will also be available to demonstrate ATEN solutions, so visitors can experience show highlights without attending in person. Our COMPUTEX 2022 physical booth will also live broadcast ATEN Expert Talks to discuss the latest market trends. Join ATEN both online in real-time and offline. Please visit the physical ATEN booth at Hall 1, Booth # M0830.

To learn more about ATEN at COMPUTEX 2022, please visit ATEN virtual booth here:

https://www.aten.com/global/en/campaign-page/computex/computex-2022/

[1] Please refer to McKinsey & Company Website: (https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/its-time-for-leaders-to-get-real-about-hybrid)

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, mainland China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.