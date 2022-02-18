ATFX Announces the Launch of 35 ETF CFDs

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 begins, ATFX announced the launch of 35 new ETF CFD products covering stock indices, energy, gold, real estate and much more. The main goal of ATFX is to provide investors with various options to help them diversify their risk and increase their trading opportunities.

ETFs are open-ended funds that are listed and traded on an exchange, which track the performance of a group of shares. Emerging-market ETFs have outperformed the US stock market even though their performance has been volatile since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, 2022 is when emerging-market ETFs are expected to break out and trade higher, including those ETFs covering Vietnamese market, Indonesian and Philippine markets. As a result, the gap between emerging-market portfolios and developed market returns will continue narrowing.

ATFX is keenly aware of this opportunity and brings its clients the most popular ETFs in the investment world that are highly traded and have low costs. Very few Forex and CFD brokers offer ETF products to their clients globally, giving ATFX clients a significant advantage. However, because of ETFs' unique competitiveness and high market returns, investors have a strong interest in trading them.

For ATFX, this is not just a new product line-up but is also an optimization of the company's entire product structure. ATFX clarified that risk diversification has always been one of the critical issues considered by investors in the market. ATFX has remained committed to using cutting-edge fintech to provide customers with a diversified product line-up in the ever-changing financial markets. The broker continues to invest in research and development efforts and believes that introducing ETF products will help its clients effectively diversify risks.

(Website: https://www.atfx.com/en/etf )

