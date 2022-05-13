ATFX Attends Traders Fair Thailand

HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX recently attended the Traders Fair Thailand organized by FINEXPO, hosted at the majestic Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok on April 23. ATFX participated in this Expo, where it presented its diversified product line-up, industry-leading service platform, and cutting-edge solutions in the CFDs trading industry.

It was reported that FINEXPO invited over 3000 traders, investors, and financial advisors from all over the world and over 30 financial companies and brokers from the CFDs, stocks, and options markets to the Expo. ATFX attended the exhibition and answered numerous questions from the attendees, which enhanced its brand influence.

The ATFX Thailand senior account manager, Yongwith Khunyodying, delivered a keynote speech about critical industry topics such as tool selection, data sources, and analysis. Then, through the analysis of various assets offered by ATFX, he gave all participants a detailed answer on choosing the popular tools used in the CFDs industry. Meanwhile, ATFX Thailand Market Analyst Wisaruth Panprom presented the topic of "Trading Strategies - Harmonic Patterns and Price Trends" based on his own experience and discussed the essence of trading with the expo participants.

In recent years, ATFX has participated in many world-class expositions in many regions worldwide. The series of international events had a significant long-term impact on how the financial industry operates. ATFX said that the company hoped to provide participants with valuable investment knowledge by participating in international exhibitions. The broker also wants to share the latest insights in the industry with local investors through its financial seminars. Both would help investors to understand market trends comprehensively. (ATFX Website: www.atfx.com)

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.