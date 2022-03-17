ATFX awarded the "Top 10 Hot Brands of 2022"

HONG KONG, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the authoritative global magazine known as "The CEO Views" announced that ATFX is one of the "Top 10 Hot Brands in 2022". The award aims to reward companies with an excellent reputation in their respective industries who have made significant technological breakthroughs. Based on its outstanding performance, ATFX has once again won the honour of being one of the top 10 hot brands of 2022. This is the second consecutive year that ATFX has won this award.

ATFX has created a comprehensive brand matrix through years of dedicated efforts such as ATFX Connect, AT Premier, and ATFX TeamUp. Meanwhile, ATFX has already formed a global brand strategy to capitalize on the deepening of economic globalization and has set up 12 offices worldwide to serve its local customers.

ATFX is highly focused on technological innovation based on the strength of its IT team and has become one of the leading fintech companies in the industry. Its products cover various investment sectors, including energy, precious metals, indices, funds, etc. Furthermore, its IT team constantly innovates and improves the trading platform, helping the broker retain its leading position in the industry. This helps transform ATFX from a start-up company into one of the most trusted brands by investors, having accumulated over 150,000 customers worldwide in just a few years.

Joe Li, ATFX Group CEO, said, "The main difference between ATFX and its competitors is that we embody our business motto - "Customer Focus". We never lose sight of our original intention of meeting our customers' needs when they need us, which has always been the main driving force behind everything we do in our business."

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. In addition, ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.