ATFX CopyTrade Program

HONG KONG, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX just launched a new copy trade program "ATFX CopyTrade" for Southeast Asia clients, that allows inexperienced traders to copy the trades of successful traders.

The program also works for busy people who do not have the time to follow the markets closely yet still want to profit from market movements. To join the program as a "Follower", all users need to do is link their trading account to that of successful traders, and their traders will be automatically copied to the users' account. Therefore, users get to benefit from the success achieved by ATFX's top traders without having to dedicate a lot of time to learning about the markets.

Luckily, all this information is provided on the ATFX CopyTrade dashboard, where traders are ranked based on their returns, risk profile and win rate.

As a professional trader, users can join the program as a "Provider" to earn an additional income from providing profitable signals to other traders and getting a percentage of their profits. The more traders follow the user, the more additional income the user will make.

Website: https://atcopytrade.com/

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.