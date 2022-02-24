ATFX CSR: Trade With ATFX To Help Thai Farmers

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX has seen how the Thai farmers struggle to export their agricultural products and have come up with a way to help them. For example, the Pai province has numerous orchards where citrus fruits, especially oranges, are grown.

The broker created a promotion campaign centered around the Chinese New Year celebrations to help farmers export their oranges. ATFX bought oranges from the farmers and delivered them as a Chinese New Year gift to its clients.

The promotion ran from 19 January 2022 to 4 February 2022, where the broker bought 500 kilograms of oranges from the northern farmer group piloted at Chiangmai. The oranges are known as "Sai Nam Phueng" in Pai province.

Over 80 traders took part in the promotion and were keen to participate in sourcing the oranges, meeting and engaging with the farmers. ATFX was impressed that Thai traders were keen to participate in the CSR event to help their local farmers.

ATFX continues encouraging traders to keep trading so that it can launch more CSR programs that give back to the vulnerable in the communities in which it operates. The broker is keen to have a significant positive impact in multiple regions.

The broker encourages its clients to participate in such events by continuing to trade with the company or by being physically involved in some of the events.

The point is that trading with ATFX is more than enough since the broker channels a percentage of its profits into programs that help those in need within each country.

ATFX understands that the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many communities and will continue doing its best to give back to the communities in which it operates.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.