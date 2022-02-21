ATFX donates relief supplies to the Bohol province of the Philippines

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of 2021, Typhoon Odette swept across the Philippines, and the Bohol Province, one of the country's famous tourist destinations, declared a disaster. On January 22, 2022, ATFX's corporate social responsibility team, ATFX Cares and SmarTrade, together with local government authorities, distributed relief supplies to Bien Unido, a city in the Bohol Province, to aid the communities still suffering from lack of electricity and lack of purified drinking water in the typhoon's aftermath.

When ATFX learned that a severe typhoon had hit Bohol and that there was a massive demand for relief supplies, ATFX Cares and SmarTrade immediately took action to quickly buy the daily necessities and deliver them to the disaster area. They distributed 200 food pails containing a blanket, rice, and canned goods, 100 food bags, 250 water jugs and bottled water, and 150 hygiene kits.

After completing the disaster relief project in Bohol, the ATFX team proceeded to a housing community for the disabled and the blind in Panglao. It gave out 30 sets of additional supplies to help the community recover from the disaster.

The ATFX team said that it would continue helping in the reconstruction and development of Bohol and other parts of the Philippines. In the meantime, ATFX's public welfare and philanthropic activities will never end. We hope to establish partnerships with more charitable organizations and groups worldwide, carrying out different projects jointly and taking practical actions to help people in need live a better life.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.