ATFX drapes the Emmar Towers building with the tallest Jordanian flag in celebration of the Kingdom's 76th Independence Day.

HONG KONG, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, the licensed foreign broker operated by Emerging Markets company, licensed by the Jordan Securities Commission, unveiled the tallest hanging Jordanian flag, 60 meters long on the Emmar Towers building, in celebration of the Kingdom's 76th Independence Day in Amman.

The company, on behalf of the administrative body and employees, congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II, and his Crown Prince, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, on the occasion of Independence Day, wishing the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity for its homeland and its children under the auspices of the Hashemite leadership.

In a press release, the company expressed its sincere sentiments to His Majesty the King, His Highness the Crown Prince and the Jordanian people on this national occasion, dear to the heart of every Jordanian, recalling the achievements the Kingdom witnessed during the reign of His Majesty the King.

The statement affirmed that the Jordanian family, as it celebrates this precious national occasion, is proud of the development and prosperity that Jordan has achieved under its wise Hashemite leadership, and is looking forward to the additional progress the state will have as it confidently enters the second centenary of life.

The statement added that, thanks to King Abdullah's leadership, Jordan has become an investment magnet and a platform for global forex companies. ATFX and Emerging Markets Company are fully confident in the importance of investing in the country within the Jordanian institutional frameworks.

(ATFX website: www.atfx.com)

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.