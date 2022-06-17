ATFX expands services to LEVANT via new Jordan operation

HONG KONG, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX announced its foray into the LEVANT region through a Jordan partnership with Amman-based brokerage & investment firm ASWAQ Invest (Emerging Markets or EMGCM). By adding Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) to its list of regulators, the Global Brokerage firm headquartered in Hong Kong has now expanded its growing list of offices to 14 across the world.

The partnered entity will now offer clients its wide array of services, from FX/CFD trading to training and education. Commenting on the expansion, Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, said "The past few years has seen Jordan re-emerging as a strong financial center in the region with the establishment of a robust regulatory framework under the JSC. This has led to further stabilization of the trading environment resulting in a safer and secure marketplace for traders. In keeping with our continuous growth into regulated markets and a focus on providing our traders with real value and trading security, we are pleased to be a part of this strong framework and environment."

Cementing long-term growth through strategic expansion

The company said that the Middle-East region has always been an important cornerstone for its global growth. Last year, the world-leading broker had already broken into the top 5 Global Broker's list for volumes recorded on MT4 and MT5, as reported by us at Finance Magnates. The MENA region was a significant contributor in powering this growth and the new Amman office of EMGCM is meant to boost this even further, maintained the company.

ATFX's regional CEO for the MENA region, Tarek Aridi said, "This move into Jordan has always been planned as an organic extension of our rapid growth and it is no coincidence that this Amman venture has materialized for us this year. We took our time to ensure that we have a strong partner with a trusted reputation in the region, which will not only be mutually beneficial to ATFX and EMGCM, but also to the wide array of clients that we serve with focused dedication and passion."

In the past couple of years, ATFX has transitioned from being a successful retail broker with a recognized global brand to becoming a multi-asset institutional broker within a very competitive arena. It has recently partnered with leading technology providers and investment groups to expand our company's operations globally. A recipient of multiple global industry awards, ATFX is regulated in key jurisdictions as follows:

AT Global Markets (U.K.) Limited in the United Kingdom is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

ATFX Global Markets (C.Y.) Limited in Cyprus is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

AT Global Markets Intl Ltd is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius.

AT Global Markets LLC is registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

