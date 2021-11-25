ATFX launched 124 new products, a new record in its product range

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global CFD broker , ATFX is committed to offering customers a safe, honest and stable trading environment combined with industry-leading products and services. Meanwhile, ATFX always looking to introduce new products based on consumer trends, needs and feedback. Hence, ATFX team launches in-demand products that resonate with most of our target clientele as we strive to provide customers with the optimal product portfolio.

Products and services are the key ingredients that support a company's sustainable development. In addition, a diverse product portfolio can satisfy the needs of a broad customer base making the company more competitive in the market.

So far, ATFX has developed a comprehensive product portfolio, covering currency pairs , commodities , indices , crude oil , stocks and other CFD products. In addition, the broker offers over 300 tradable products, including shares of leading companies in fields such as technology, energy, health care, aviation, transportation, and banking.

As a "customer-centred" broker, ATFX is constantly expanding its product range. Recently, in line with our customer's demands, and market trends, ATFX has launched 113 US stock CFDs, which include hot Chinese companies such as XPeng Motors and Tencent Music, which are listed in the US, along with 11 French stock CFDs. The new CFD products are available to its global clientele. So far, ATFX offers over 300 tradable instruments to clients, 273 of which are stock CFD products.

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.