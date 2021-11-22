ATFX: Leading the Industry Featured in Forbes

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a leading global CFD broker, is witnessing exponential growth. Despite the impact of COVID-19, ATFX has maintained its stellar track record in the past two years. According to Finance Magnates' Q2 2021 Forex industry report, ATFX had $142 billion in monthly MT4 trading volume and $426 billion in total trading volume for the quarter, cementing its position as a global leader in the forex brokerage industry. In addition, from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, its institutional business platform ATFX Connect saw an annualised increase in total trading volume of over 500%.

ATFX has received recognition from leading media outlets for its rapid growth. Recently, ATFX was featured in Forbes Asia. After a rigorous review process, ATFX finally made its appearance in the global magazine, a first within the CFD industry.

As the first broker in the industry to be extensively reviewed by Forbes, ATFX went through multiple assessments. The decision was made based on an overall assessment of the broker's industry regulation, honours & awards, media interviews, corporate news coverage and employee credentials, growth projections, business size and prospects.

Multiple regulations

As a global CFD broker, ATFX is focused on meeting its clients' needs by providing industry-leading products backed by stellar customer service. Given the broker's worldwide presence, it is committed to providing clients with competitive products. To date, ATFX has opened 12 offices on four continents that provides its clients with localised services in over 20 languages. We also has over 200 products, including currency pairs , indices , precious metals and share CFDs .

ATFX is globally regulated by the most respected Financial regulators, led by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Mauritius FSC. ATFX operates in strict compliance with the rules set by all its regulators, which require it to prioritise the safety of its client's funds and operate transparently.

Multi award-winning

For companies, industry awards are an honour and represent an endorsement of their services from their clients and organisers based on their experience with the broker. Since its inception, ATFX has provided credible and transparent services based on a "customer-centric" philosophy and has offered a convenient, fast and secure trading experience in strict accordance with international regulatory requirements. In recognition of its continued excellence in its trading platform and services, stellar customer service, fintech and philanthropy, ATFX has been awarded with numerous honours.

ATFX is the recipient of over 60 international awards for its excellent products and services. In 2021 alone, the broker has won 12 industry awards, including "Best MT4 Broker in Asia", "Best Fintech Broker", "Top 10 Brands of 2021 ", and "Best MT4 CFD Broker in Asia 2021".

Industry-leading fintech

As the new technological revolution evolves, the global economy is experiencing an unprecedented shift from old to new drivers, accompanied by the increasingly frequent introduction of technology into the financial markets. In addition, the application of emerging technologies such as big data, cloud computing and blockchain in financial markets hints at the arrival of the new fintech era. ATFX, the industry's leading fintech broker, keeps up with the times and has invested heavily in exploring the momentum embedded in fintech by building technology-centric services for its clients that set new industry standards.

Dedicated to Fintech, ATFX has been committed to growing its fintech services from its very inception and has achieved remarkable success. By offering services such as Adobe Sign (an online signing service system), facial recognition for account opening, a revamped Membership Center 2.0 and low latency accelerators, ATFX has established itself as a leader within the online brokerage industry a global clientele.

ATFX has been recognised as an industry-leading fintech broker for being the first to introduce Adobe Sign and facial recognition account opening. In addition, with the launch of AT Premier in the Middle East and ATFX TeamUp in Latin America, clients in these areas now have access to a unique user experience.

To ensure the safety of clients' funds, ATFX has partnered with "Electronic Identification" (eID), an international KYC expert, to deter malicious attacks, a critical aspect to both the company and its clients.

As a global CFD broker, ATFX has proven to be well-regulated, reputable and highly reliable. ATFX was subjected to rigorous reviews before being featured on Forbes. The company's excellence in its chosen field became clear to the Forbes editors based on its business performance, market share, customer services and products, and industry awards.

In the future, ATFX will continue pursuing its "customer-centric" philosophy to offer a greater volume of financial market analysis, launch new fintech solutions, and thus contribute to the industry's drive for innovation.

ATFX

