ATFX Offers over 50 Hong Kong share CFDs Products

HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX just announced the launch of 54 Hong Kong shares CFDs covering the largest and most popular companies listed there. Traders will now have access to shares of the largest companies in the stock market ranked as the world's largest based on the market capitalisation in Asia.

The shares CFDs will be available immediately to clients lcoated in regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America. ATFX clients can trade the new shares CFDs using the 20:1 leverage available, allowing them to take positions that are much bigger than their trading accounts, and can trade in ticket sizes as small as 100 shares.

Some of the popular companies whose shares CFDs are on offer include HSBC Holdings, Tencent Holdings, JD.com, and Alibaba Group Holdings among others.

ATFX offers competitive low spreads and fast execution services to clients, and provides a state-of-art client portal that is protected by leading encryption security system.

Official website: www.atfx.com

ATFX intro:

ATFX is an award winning FX/CFD broker with an established global presence. Globally, the company has offices around the world including London, Dubai, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines offering support to its clients in more than 15 different languages.

ATFX is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

