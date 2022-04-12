ATFX Officially Launched Two New Analytical Tools

HONG KONG, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ATFX officially announced the launch of two new analytics tools for its clients: the market buzz and panoramic views. These two new tools are both from Trading Central. ATFX is working closely with Trading Central to leverage the two firm's strengths in fintech data.

Supported by the natural language algorithms developed by Trading Central Labs, Market Buzz provides investors with a daily collection of professional news articles, social media posts, and online personal blogs. The different data sources help create a balanced perspective of the markets supplying investors with critical information. Furthermore, the tool can detect 300 real-time market events such as financial reports, changing yields and price fluctuations, providing investors with comprehensive data analysis and a basis for their next steps.

Another tool called Panoramic Views covers the technical, fundamental, news and sentiment analysis to dissect a specific product through multi-dimensional market analysis. The results provide investors with a panoramic view of financial market to facilitate their investments. Additionally, this tool is complemented by a range of accessibility features that allow users to make optimal investment decisions.

ATFX believes that the launch of these two new data analysis tools will further enrich our company's news layout in the big data environment. Having powerful tools can also bring greater convenience to our investors, which ATFX hopes to achieve.

