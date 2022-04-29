ATFX officially launches the "Trader Magazine" for Q2 2022

HONG KONG, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX officially launched its "Trader Magazine" for the second quarter of 2022, providing investors with a detailed, in-depth market interpretation. From a professional perspective, the broker's analyst team discussed different market topics.

It is worth mentioning that the global team of analysts that contributed their analysis to the "Trader Magazine" was more extensive and more diverse than ever before. Not only did ATFX add the market views of Mohamed Nabawy and Nadia Amr, the two new Middle East and North Africa Market Analysts, in the report, but it also added views from five market analysts based in Southeast Asia. The analysts provided valuable insights for investors who were willing to understand the local market prospects.

In this quarter, Martin Lam, ATFX's Chief Analyst for the Asia Pacific region, shared his global financial market outlook for investors and gave a detailed interpretation of the GBP and EUR trends in Q2 2022. ATFX's Middle East and North Africa Market Analyst Nadia Amr brought a timely review of "US indices" for investors on his debut. The ATFX Middle East and North Africa Market Analyst Mohamed Nabawy focused on "EU indices" and brought unique market insights to global investors. Additionally, ATFX Asia Pacific Analyst, Jessica Lin, analysed the "USD/CAD" pair's prospects for investors.

Furthermore, Dean, a Guest Analyst at ATFX, conducted a detailed analysis of the "USD/JPY and USD/CNH". Eduardo Ramos, ATFX's analyst in the Latin American market, gave investors an in-depth review of the "USD/MXN" currency pair. ATFX Global Market (Asia Pacific) Strategist Jason Tee executed a detailed "Crude Oil" analysis. Finally, ATFX Global Chief Market Strategist Alejandro Zambrano comprehensively analysed whether crypto asset investors would face more crises. More information would be found here.

ATFX said the magazine provides an open-access platform for all global investors, encouraging them to improve their market insights. In the future, ATFX will also continue to provide articles covering financial products such as gold, crude oil, and commodities, facilitating investors who seek the freshest and most comprehensive market views.

(Download link: https://www.atfx.com/en/trader-magazine)

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. In addition, ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.