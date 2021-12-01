ATFX ranks among the top ten MT4 brokers in the world

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the UK financial media Finance Magnates released the 2021 Q3 FX industry report (Intelligence Report) that global forex brokers are most concerned about. In that report, ATFX ranks among the top 10 in the world with quarterly trading volume of more than 374 billion U.S. dollars and monthly trading volume of more than 124 billion U.S. dollars. In addition, in the first three quarters of 2021, ATFX is also among the best with an advantage of US$1.220 billion.



(Sourced from the Q3 Intelligence Report released by Finance Magnates)

ATFX provides a variety of choices for global customers. At the beginning of 2021, it launched more than 50 popular Hong Kong stocks new products to strengthen the advantages of product richness. Since then, according to market demand, it has launched 124 products more again, covering technology, medical, semiconductor, catering, energy, communications and other leading companies stocks, allowing customers to purchase CFD products that are globally popular. In the context of this large-scale expansion of product categories, ATFX has drived the retail volume of the entire platform and the continuous increase of MT4 trading volume.

With the continuous innovation of technology and products, as well as the continuous improvement of service quality, ATFX won the "Top Ten Most Influential Companies in 2021", "Top Ten Hot Brands in 2021", and "Best MT4 CFD in Asia" in 2021. "Broker Awards", "World's Best MT4 Broker" and others in total 12 awards in 2021. In the future, ATFX will be adding more financial technology elements and client-oriented features in official web pages, customer service, risk management, transaction management, etc., and apply it to customer service from a multi-faceted perspective, thereby creating unlimited possibilities for the financial service industry. (Website: https://www.atfx.com/)

ATFX



ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.