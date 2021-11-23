ATFX: Top 10 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX was recently rated among the Top 10 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021 by The Chief's Digest, an influential UK publication. That is ATFX's 12th award in 2021. ATFX has so far won over 60 international awards for its trading platform, fintech and innovative technologies.



In addition to offering over 300 CFD products, ATFX provides unique investment instruments and comprehensive trading education . Equipped by a strong team of global analysts, ATFX gives investors valuable trade suggestions based on market dynamics. At the same time, ATFX runs a wide range of trading education events, sharing investing tactics with global investors and teaching them about the keys to successful trading.

With a technical team of over 100 IT employees worldwide, ATFX keeps upgrading its products and services , empowering investors with the latest technologies. For example, ATFX pioneered technologies enabling clients to open accounts using facial recognition (for China region) while integrating Adobe Sign into our platform and introducing a low-latency accelerator. Moreover, it has upgraded the client portal by launching a new version 2.0. Those technologies and tools have generated substantial interest across the retail brokerage industry.

ATFX will always put its clients first and keep launching innovative fintech solutions to enhance the client experience. The broker launched the leading research platform AT Premier in the Middle East, which gives investors valuable market insights created by globally-renowned experts who have excellent reputations. It also released ATFX TeamUp, a social media application, in Latin America. ATFX will launch more fintech-based products and services to provide an excellent trading experience to our clients.

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

