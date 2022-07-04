ATFX was awarded the "2022 Best CFD Broker in Southeast Asia"

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, "The International Business Magazine", a well-known publication in the financial industry, issued its annual industry awards. ATFX won the "2022 Best CFD Broker in Southeast Asia" for its distinctive brand, cutting-edge financial technology and services.

International Business Magazine is an international publication covering global finance and has attracted many readers from the Middle East, Africa, America, Asia and Europe. The awards established by the Magazine provide investors with a list of the best companies within the crowded global financial industry.

ATFX has stood at the forefront of financial technology since it was founded and entered the industry's fast development track. In line with its "customer-centric" business strategy, ATFX has set up offices in Southeast Asia in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. By cooperating with well-known local companies, the company has established a comprehensive market trend analysis and safe trading mechanism.

ATFX has invested a lot of resources in fintech. Taking Southeast Asia as an example, ATFX launched the CopyTrade platform this year, allowing investors to be active in the market as "followers". Not only in Southeast Asia, but ATFX's fintech achievements are also being demonstrated in many regions worldwide. The company's fintech products can also be seen in the Middle East, Latin America and other regions.

In just a few short years, the fintech services created by ATFX have achieved full coverage of the platform system, and the company has gradually grown into a fintech company with increasing brand influence.

(ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is also licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.