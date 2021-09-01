ATFX Wins the Award of "2021 Best Forex MT4 Broker in Asia"

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine Awards 2021, sponsored by UK Global Brands Magazine, recently announced its winner list, revealing that ATFX is once again being recognized globally by winning the award of "2021 Best Forex MT4 Broker in Asia".



ATFX has won eight global awards this year thus far, showing clear evidence that ATFX has strong appeal and brand influence within the industry.

In the first half of 2021, ATFX won eight global awards, including world-class honours such as "Best Fin-Tech broker Award", "Best Trading Experience Award", "Best Institutional Business Broker Award".

About ATFX:

ATFX is a global online CFD broker with multi-national financial licenses, containing FCA in the UK and CySEC in Cyprus. ATFX serves customers all globally with legal protection of the highest standard. The transparency and efficiency of the deposit and withdrawal mode of ATFX have brought over 60 global awards for ATFX (including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America). ATFX has set up 12 offices worldwide and has provided over 200 CFD products for investors (Website link to ATFX: https://www.atfx.com/ )

