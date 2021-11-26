ATFX Won the 12th International Award of the Year 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX is a multi-award-winning CFD broker. In 2021, the broker has won 11 international awards in the Forex industry, including "The Top 10 Hot Brands of the Year 2021", "The Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021", and the "Best Trading Experience".

Recently, The 2021 Global Forex Awards announced the winners, and ATFX was again presented with another award of significant industry authority -- "Best Forex Fintech Broker Award". It's the broker's 12th award of the year.

The award is meant to recognize that the broker delivers cutting-edge fintech solutions, comprehensive market research services, well-structured investor education programs and world-class customer services. The award was the result of a poll organized this July. Around 4,000 individual voters from across the world cast 31,000 votes. ATFX eventually stood out from the large group of brokers and won this world-class award.

Having spent a considerable amount of human resources and financial resources on fintech services, ATFX commits to keep providing their customers with world-leading tech services. The broker has a global team of about 100 IT professionals who apply their best efforts to engage customers in fresh ways via innovative tech products and services. In addition, the broker boasts a pool of industry-leading technologies built over years of continuous efforts on big data, cloud computing and AI, among others.

As part of their latest fintech offerings, ATFX launched the high-end AT Premier market research portal in the Middle East, and an investor networking app ATFX TeamUp in Latin America, earlier this year. The two services were driven by our desire to offer services tailored to the needs of our customers in different geographic regions. Moreover, the broker has concluded multiple strategic partnerships with a group of tech and banking institutions from around the world. These banks include the UK Royal Bank of Scotland, Citibank, and. JPMorgan, among others, in a bid to secure top-tier liquidity and the most favorable prices for our customers in the financial market. (ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com/)

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.