ATFX Won Multiple Awards in 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, ATFX lived up to its reputation by winning 14 awards worldwide in various areas, including online platforms, institutional business, user experience, financial technology, and branding. In the industry, ATFX has delivered a satisfactory result in both the number of awards and its areas of expertise. With its relentless pursuit of financial technology, innovation and quality service, ATFX has won more than 60 awards worldwide in just a few years since its establishment, including "Best MT4 Broker in the World", "Best MT4 Broker in Asia", and "Best MT4 CFD Broker in Asia 2021", "Top 10 Brands of the Year", "Most Influential Enterprise" and "Most Trustworthy Brand", among others.

Over the past year, ATFX has provided its clients with the best service in the industry while maintaining integrity and transparency. As a result, ATFX has complied with the requirements of international regulators and brought world-class industry-leading services to its global customers. In addition, ATFX has continued to innovate with a focus on "client needs" while investing more research and development efforts and capital in the niche areas where clients are exposed, bringing a brand-new experience to clients and unprecedented creativity to the industry.

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.