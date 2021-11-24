ATFX's Q4 Trader Magazine is Now Available

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's leading CFD brokers, ATFX has been focused on investor education since its founding. In addition to providing multiple themed educational activities worldwide, ATFX also provide investors with high-quality online learning resources.



ATFX Q4 Trader Magazine

As part of ATFX's global investor education effort, Trader Magazine is a masterpiece designed to provide a comprehensive overview of most market sectors. In addition, ATFX's analyst team provides global investors with sophisticated predictions based on likely changes in market conditions to guide investors in achieving their investment targets.

Recently, ATFX's Q4 2021 Trader Magazine was officially published on ATFX's official website.

In this quarter's Trader Magazine, ATFX analysts made recommendations to help investors make informed decisions when trading currency pairs , indices , crude oil , and other financial products.

In addition, ATFX provided investors with risk and capital management strategies and shared crucial knowledge on financial markets with investors.

(ATFX Q4 Trader Magazine download link: https://www.atfx.com/en/trader-magazine )

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

