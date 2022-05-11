ATFX's Trading Volume Exceeded $400 Billion in Q1 2022

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX recently released its quarterly report for Q1 2022. The company's trading volume in the first quarter was 402 billion US dollars, and it maintained a high growth rate in the number of active investors. In addition, the broker recorded an improvement in the trading of individual assets such as energy and currency pairs. Overall, ATFX's trading volume continued to lead the industry in the first quarter.

According to the latest data, the number of active users on the ATFX platform increased by 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The trading volume of currency pairs increased by 13% QoQ, while the energy trading volume rose 11% QoQ.

At the end of Q1 2022, ATFX had added 35 new ETF CFD products to its platform, bringing customers diverse investment choices and effectively reducing investment risks. Meanwhile, two new intelligent tools, Market Buzz and Panoramic View were launched, which facilitated the resolution of customer problems quickly.

ATFX's brand influence has also increased substantially globally. The number of IPs visiting the broker's official website in Q1 was increasing day by day, and the feedback from users is quite positive. Customer feedback shows that the impact of ATFX's brand influence had played a significant role in driving its impressive performance. Additionally, during Q1, ATFX participated in world-class expos in Jordan, Colombia, Dubai, Mexico and other regions as an exhibitor and sponsor, presenting its new lineup of products and services.

Based on its excellent Q1 performance, ATFX said that every step the company has taken was meant to bring better services to its customers. At the beginning of 2022, ATFX has continuously expanded its "wings" regarding products, services, technology and other business aspects. In addition, the broker wants to gather global resources to provide better services to all customers. (ATFX Website: www.atfx.com)

