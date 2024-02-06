ATHA Energy Announces Appointment of Suraj Ahuja as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) (“ATHA” or the “Company”), holder of the largest uranium exploration portfolio in two of the highest-grade uranium districts in the world, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Suraj Ahuja M.Sc. as Technical Advisor of the Company to bring valuable resource development expertise to ATHA’s unprecedented exploration efforts, effective February 1, 2023.



Troy Boisjoli, CEO of ATHA commented, “We are extremely fortunate to welcome Mr. Ahuja, a mineral exploration and resource development veteran who brings decades of knowledge and experience to our team. As ATHA continues to showcase our commitment to developing the next generation of world-class uranium assets, we are confident that Mr. Ahuja’s proven track record of designing and executing mineral exploration programs will align seamlessly with the existing exploration expertise of our team as we navigate the intricacies of this unprecedented exploration opportunity.”

Mr. Ahuja’s brings an extensive background of resource development experience with over 50 years of experience as a geologist in the mining industry, primarily focused on managing the exploration and development of projects in the uranium sector, both in Canada and internationally. Mr. Ahuja’s experience notably includes developing the foundation of a number of Canada’s most prominent uranium assets while working as Senior Geologist with Saskatchewan Mining and Development Corporation (SMDC) from 1978 to 1988, which later became Cameco Corporation – now the world’s second largest uranium producer. Since 1988, Mr. Ahuja has worked in senior management positions or as principal consultant to several companies, including four Japanese companies, to support their uranium projects in Canada and across the globe, displaying proven experience in design, development, and execution of successful mineral exploration programs from grassroots to detail property evaluations, including mine geology and feasibility studies.

Mr. Ahuja was appointed as a director of UEX Corp. in 2004, which was later acquired by Uranium Energy Corp. in 2022 to create one of the largest diversified uranium companies in the world. Additionally, Mr. Ahuja is an independent director of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.

About ATHA

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. ATHA holds the largest cumulative exploration package in each of the Athabasca Basin and Thelon Basin, two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, with 6.4 million total acres along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims in the Athabasca Basin operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and Iso Energy Ltd.

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

