ATHA Energy Announces Latitude Uranium Obtains Shareholder Approval for Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) (“ATHA”) is pleased to announce that shareholders (“LUR Shareholders”) of Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) (OTCQB: LURAF) (“Latitude”) have overwhelmingly approved the previously announced arrangement (the “Arrangement”) involving ATHA and Latitude at Latitude’s special meeting (the “LUR Meeting”) held on February 27, 2024.

The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the “Arrangement Resolution”) was required to be approved by at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by LUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the LUR Meeting.

A total of 103,295,471 common shares of LUR, representing approximately 44.69% of votes entitled to be cast at the LUR Meeting, were represented by proxy at the LUR Meeting. Approximately 99.62% of the votes eligible to be cast were voted in favour of the Arrangement Resolution.

Latitude will seek a final order approving the Arrangement from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on February 29, 2024. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including receipt of final court, stock exchange and regulatory approvals. Subject to the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the parties currently expect to complete the Arrangement in early March 2024.

About ATHA

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. ATHA holds the largest cumulative exploration package in each of the Athabasca Basin and Thelon Basin, two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, with 6.4 million total acres along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims in the Athabasca Basin operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and Iso Energy Ltd.

