Athenex Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate Oraxol plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada). The agreement applies to the expansion phase of the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Athenex’s oral paclitaxel in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for certain NSCLC patients.



The agreement will support the expansion phase of the trial to further investigate the preliminary encouraging results of the KX-ORAX-011 Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Oraxol (encequidar plus oral paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab for certain NSCLC patients. The two companies will form a Joint Development Committee to review the clinical trial results.

“We are keen to collaborate with Merck to further investigate the therapeutic potential of Oraxol plus KEYTRUDA® in patients with NSCLC patients who progressed on previous anti-PD1/ anti-PD-L1 therapy or in combination with chemotherapy,” said Dr. Rudolf Kwan, Chief Medical Officer of Athenex. “If the preliminary efficacy and safety data can be confirmed, it may lead to a new paradigm in the treatment of certain NSCLC patients.”

KX-ORAX-011 is an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating Oraxol in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. Following completion of the dose escalation phase, the expansion phase is currently evaluating the combination therapy in patients with NSCLC who progressed on previous anti-PD1/ anti-PD-L1 therapy or in combination with chemotherapy. The NSCLC expansion cohort is actively recruiting and aims to enroll approximately 50 patients.

About Oral Paclitaxel

Athenex’s oral paclitaxel and encequidar (“oral paclitaxel”) is in the earlier stages of development for solid malignancies. Encequidar, the cornerstone of Athenex’s Orascovery technology platform, is a highly specific and potent inhibitor of the transport protein called P-glycoprotein (P-gp) in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. By localizing P-gp inhibitory activity in the GI tract, encequidar improves the absorption of chemotherapeutic agents while limiting the potential for unnecessary P-gp inhibition at other sites in the body. The potency, selectivity, and low absorption of encequidar enables the oral administration of IV chemotherapies.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation cell therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. In pursuit of this mission, Athenex leverages years of experience in research and development, clinical trials, regulatory standards, and manufacturing. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived mainly from the following core technologies: (1) Cell therapy based on NKT cells, (2) Orascovery, based on a P-glycoprotein inhibitor, and (3) Src Kinase Inhibition. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active, accessible and tolerable treatments. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com.

