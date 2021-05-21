Athenex Announces Klisyri® (tirbanibulin) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis of the Face or Scalp

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today that its partner, Almirall (Almirall, S.A., BME: ALM), has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the regulatory approval of Klisyri® (tirbanibulin), indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face or scalp.



Tirbanibulin is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor with a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action that represents a significant step forward in the treatment of AK due to its short treatment protocol (once daily application for 5 days), proven efficacy, and safety profile.

“We are delighted with the CHMP’s positive opinion on Klisyri® as the decision recognizes the demonstrated benefits of Klisyri®,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “The positive CHMP opinion is Athenex’s first, and further demonstrates Athenex’s ability to advance a product from drug discovery, through clinical development, and ultimately obtain regulatory approval.”

Our partner Almirall led the U.S. launch of Klisyri® in February and is supporting the launch of Klisyri® in Europe. Under the terms of the license agreement with Almirall, Athenex is eligible to receive up to $45 million in milestone payments associated with launch and expansion into additional indications. The Company is also eligible to receive additional sales-related milestone payments. The terms of the agreement included tiered royalties payable to Athenex starting at 15%, based on annual net sales.

AK is one of the most common diagnoses in dermatology practices and available data suggests that its estimated prevalence is roughly 18% of the population in Europe [1,2]. Treatment is a critical aspect in the management of the disease as it may progress to invasive skin squamous cell carcinoma.

In December 2020, Athenex received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the commercialization of Klisyri® (tirbanibulin) in the United States for the topical treatment of actinic AK of the face or scalp.

The two Phase III trials evaluated the efficacy and safety of tirbanibulin ointment 1% in adults with actinic keratosis on the face or scalp and included 702 patients across 62 sites in the United States. Enrollment of patients was controlled to achieve a 2:1 ratio of facial: scalp treatment areas. Patients were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive tirbanibulin ointment or vehicle ointment, which was self-administered to a contiguous treatment area of 25cm2 on the face or scalp containing 4-8 typical AK lesions once daily for five consecutive days.

Both Phase III trials, KX01-AK-003 and KX01-AK-004, met the primary endpoint, which was defined as 100% clearance of AK lesions at Day 57 within the face or scalp treatment areas, each trial achieving a highly statistically significant result (p<0.0001). In KX01-AK-003, complete clearance was observed in 44% of the patients treated with tirbanibulin versus 5% for those treated with vehicle, and in KX01-AK-004, complete clearance was observed in 54% of the patients treated with tirbanibulin versus 13% for vehicle. Furthermore, tirbanibulin also achieved the secondary endpoint of partial (≥75%) clearance of lesions in each trial (68% of patients receiving tirbanibulin versus 16% receiving vehicle in KX01-AK-003, and 76% versus 20% respectively in KX01-AK-004). Both results were again highly statistically significant (p<0.0001).

In both clinical trials, patient-reported adverse events were mostly transient mild application-site pruritus and application-site pain. No patients experienced a serious adverse event or discontinuation due to tirbanibulin or vehicle in either clinical trial. Signs of local skin reactions assessed by investigators were mostly mild to moderate erythema, flaking or scaling that peaked at day 8 (maximum mean composite local skin reaction score ≤4.3 out of 18 across both trials) and resolved spontaneously in about 2 weeks.

About Klisyri® (tirbanibulin)

Klisyri® (tirbanibulin) is a microtubule inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis of the face or scalp. Two phase III studies (KX01-AK-003 and KX01-AK-004) evaluated the efficacy and safety of tirbanibulin ointment 1% (10 mg/g) in adults with actinic keratosis on the face or scalp. The studies achieved their primary endpoint, which was defined as 100% clearance of the AK lesions at Day 57 within the face or scalp treatment areas, each study achieving statistical significance (p<0.0001) on this endpoint [3].

About Actinic Keratosis

Actinic keratosis (AK) or solar keratosis is a chronic and precancerous skin disease that occurs primarily in areas that have been exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation for a long period of time. It is usually found on the face, ears, lips, bald scalp, forearms, the posterior part of the hands, and lower legs. It is not possible to predict which AK lesions will develop into squamous cell carcinoma. AK is the most common pre-cancerous dermatological condition [4].

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) Cell therapy, and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com.



