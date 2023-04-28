Ativafit's DT1166 Adjustable Dumbbell Wins Gold Design Award from Muse in the United States

Ativafit, a leading fitness equipment brand, is proud to announce that its DT1166 Adjustable Dumbbell has recently been awarded the prestigious Gold Winner by Muse Design Awards in the United States. The product's safety, reliability, practicality, and convenience were unanimously recognized by the judges. Speaking about the achievement, a spokesperson of Ativafit, said, "With over 30 years of experience in fitness equipment research and development, Ativafit has utilized our patented Dial Tech system to design a safer and more practical adjustable dumbbell, while also confining product size to minimum."

Ativafit's slogan, "Start where you are," encourages users at different stages of their fitness journey to cultivate healthy exercise habits. In line with this philosophy, Ativafit has recently launched the "Ativafit Forward Challenge" on their official website, where users can earn a free pair of DT1166 Adjustable Dumbbell simply by consistently engaging in fitness activities. The spokesperson, stated, "Our vision is to inspire more people to adopt a fitness routine. Regardless of the challenges we may face in the future, maintaining a healthy body is a fundamental requirement. That's why we are offering 500 sets of free products to incentivize users to develop a fitness habit, and we will extend our investment in public welfare to democratize fitness."

Ativafit's DT1166 Adjustable Dumbbell is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, safety, and user satisfaction. With its recognition from Muse, Ativafit continues to set new standards in the fitness industry and inspire individuals to lead healthier, more active lifestyles.

About Ativafit:

Ativafit is a global fitness equipment company that produces high-quality home fitness equipment such as adjustable dumbbells, folding exercise bikes, and other interactive fitness equipment.

With over 30 years of experience in the fitness industry, Ativafit produces interactive fitness equipment that is accessible and adaptable to any living environment. They promote the value of a healthy lifestyle to young fitness enthusiasts around the world, build a community of fitness enthusiasts, and empower users along their journey of home fitness. It is the brand's mission to continue to refine and tailor its products to assist users in becoming healthier, stronger and the best version of themselves.

Currently, the brand provides products in three categories: strength training, cardio training， and flexibility training. More information can be found on Ativafit’s official website.

Muse Awards info: https://design.museaward.com/winner-info.php?id=15113

Official website: www.ativafit.com

Ativafit Forward Challenge info: https://www.ativafit.com/pages/ativafit-forward-challenge

