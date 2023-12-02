Atlanta Ambulatory Neurodiagnostic EEG Testing For Epilepsy Patients Announced

NeuLine Health (844-212-5321) launches its mobile electroencephalogram (EEG) testing program for residents in Atlanta.

The new ambulatory EEG bridges the diagnostic gap between inpatient clinical evaluation and accurate testing. NeuLine’s proprietary cloud-based portal uses state-of-the-art technology to closely monitor the brain waves of epileptic individuals for better patient outcomes.

More details can be found at https://neulinehealth.com/

Because the neurodiagnostic testing is conducted at home, people avoid lengthy hospital stays and doctors get more accurate readings of their patients. The team at NeuLine explains that its in-home mobile testing assesses a patient’s neurological activity when they are in their most comfortable state. That is, they are observed when they are at home, relaxed, and doing everyday activities without the possible influence of a hospital setting.

With the announcement, the company moves toward more convenient and affordable neurodiagnostic services. In a recent study published in Epilepsy & Behavior Reports, scientists found that ambulatory EEG services are important tools to help better diagnose and monitor epileptic episodes in both adults and children. Further, these platforms have the potential to significantly lower hospital costs, making them further accessible to more individuals.

NeuLine’s EEG program streamlines the testing process for patients and caregivers. Not only are results immediately transmitted to the patient’s attending neurologist who can provide real-time treatment recommendations, but patients also feel more empowered with their healthcare as they work closely with their medical provider.

By bringing the EEG testing process to patient’s homes, the company aims to help more epileptic people receive the care and support they need. Patients who participate in the EEG program will receive continuous monitoring services, which include access to registered technicians, 24/7 testing and coverage, dispatch alerts, and audit logs and superbill reporting.

NeuLine Health is committed to becoming a leader in providing exceptional EEG care to all Americans. All its programs are offered in English and Spanish and are constantly pruned by ABRET-registered EEG field technicians.

A spokesperson for the group wrote, "NeuLine Health is dedicated to serving qualified healthcare providers and their patients with best-in-class neurodiagnostic testing. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, NeuLine Health provides EEG testing services throughout the United States."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://neulinehealth.com/

