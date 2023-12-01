Atlanta Commercial Real Estate Networking Event - Contractors, Closers & Connections Final Event of the 2023 Season Announced

Chris Maier, Founder of Contractors Closers & Connections announces the final Commercial Real Estate Networking Event of 2023 in Atlanta. CCC is a prestigious networking organization for the commercial real estate, finance and construction industry.

The Contractors, Closers & Connections (CCC), a prestigious, invitation-only networking organization for leaders in the commercial real estate and construction industries, is excited to announce its grand finale event of 2023. This exclusive event is scheduled to take place at the Reeves Young Headquarters on December 7th, 2023, starting at 5:00 pm.

The evening promises to be a spectacular gathering of the premiere real estate professionals in the Atlanta metro area. Guests can indulge in Christmas-themed signature cocktails, enjoy performances by strolling magicians, and savor exquisite appetizers. The highlight of the event will be an appearance by Santa Claus, along with special guest speakers.

The evenings features speaker is Alexander Cartwright, Managing Partner of Vilicus Capital. Cartwright will be discussing the Conversion of Hospitality Assets to Multifamily Apartments, a topic of significant relevance in today's real estate landscape.

This event is more than just a gathering; it's a melting pot of potential joint venture partners, real estate development firms, building owners, operators, and other key industry players. From debt lenders to attorneys, equity providers, investors, elected officials, and economic development directors, to commercial real estate brokers, property management firms, CPAs, owner’s representatives, consultants, acquisitions managers, architecture practices, and local business entrepreneurs - the event is set to host a diverse group of professionals.

In line with CCC's commitment to community engagement and philanthropy, the event will support Make-A-Wish America as its charity beneficiary.

Founded in 2019 in Atlanta, GA, by Chris Maier, CCC is dedicated to fostering a focused networking environment for professionals in the commercial real estate and construction sectors.

With multiple national chapters, CCC hosts industry-specific private events, facilitating introductions, building relationships, and promoting industry advancement in an exclusive setting.

Chris Maier, President & Founder of Contractors Closers & Connections, brings a background in commercial real estate development, construction, and facility management, with a wealth of experience and vision to the organization.

The next commercial real estate networking event will be in February 2024. One of the newest members is Bob Knakal, Legendary NYC Development Site Broker and creator of the infamous and innovative Knakal Map Room.

CCC's mission to “Make Business Personal Again” resonates through its events, offering a unique platform for industry professionals to forge lasting relationships, share ideas, and collaborate in some of the most exclusive venues across various cities.

About Us: Contractors, Closers & Connections (CCC) is a leading networking organization in the national commercial real estate and construction sectors, known for its exclusive, carefully curated events across the U.S. Their mission is to revitalize business networking by fostering personal connections through lively, face-to-face interactions. CCC meticulously selects industry professionals for their private events, ensuring a diverse and balanced representation across various industry verticals. This approach facilitates meaningful, high-energy networking experiences in unique venues, encouraging genuine business relationships and collaborative opportunities. CCC's mission is to foster personal relationships where lasting industry connections are made.

